Blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa is set to return to Bakersfield this fall.
Bonamassa will perform at the Fox Theater on Oct. 22, with tickets on sale to the public on April 26 at 10 a.m. Get them early with the code "BAK19JB" starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Known as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, the 41-year-old has been performing for 30 years. Bonamassa's career got an early start; he was just 12 when he opened for B.B. King. Since then, he has released 15 solo albums.
Bonamassa's band includes musicians who are impressive in their own right: on drums Anton Fig, who was part of the band on "Late Night with David Letterman;" Nashville legend Michael Rhodes on bass; and on piano and organ, Reese Wynans, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who played with Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble.
Tickets range from $69 to $179. Buy them now online at Ticketfly.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1700 20th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.