Comedian Jo Koy is no stranger to Bakersfield, performing here several times over the years. This fall, he'll return once more.
Koy is set to perform at the Rabobank Arena on Oct. 11 as part of his 2019 Just Kidding World Tour.
Tickets range from $45 to $55 and will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. Pre-sale began today at 10 a.m.
The comedian was last here in January of 2018, when he performed at the Rabobank Theater for his Break the Mold Tour. He has previously performed at the Fox Theater in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Ahead of his 2015 visit, Koy told TBC Media that he has family in the area and enjoys performing here.
Koy, who is known for humorous stories about his family, has performed on many late-night shows, including "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," and has had guest spots on shows like "Chelsea Lately." In June, his "Comin' In Hot" special will debut on Netflix.
The Just Kidding World Tour will include all new material not seen in the special or on the previous tour.
Tickets will be available at the Rabobank Arena box office at 1001 Truxtun Ave. and at AXS.com.
