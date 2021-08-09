Jo Koy brings laughs back to Mechanics Bank Arena for April 9 show

Bakersfield's honorary comedic son Jo Koy will be back in town for a show on April 9 at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The spring performance is part of the stand-up comic's upcoming Funny is Funny World Tour.
Named a "Legend and Groundbreaker” in last fall's Variety comedy issue, Koy has performed in town frequently over the years: in 2018 and 2019 at then-Rabobank Arena for his Break the Mold Tour and Just Kidding World Tour , respectively; before that at the Fox Theater in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
In March, the comedian released his first autobiography, "Mixed Plate" and his new film "Easter Sunday," loosely based on Koy’s life experiences and be set around a family holiday gathering, is set to be released April 1, 2022.
Along with five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, Koy can also be heard on his weekly podcast, "The Koy Pond with Jo Koy" by Starburns Audio. He has also appeared on more than 140 episodes of "Chelsea Lately" as a season regular roundtable guest.
The show is at 8 p.m. April 9 at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $42.50 to $66.50 (plus fees), will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.