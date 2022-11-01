JJ's Legacy's Grillin' and Brewin' fundraiser set for Thursday

JJ's Legacy is back with its popular fundraiser on Thursday.
The seventh annual Grillin' and Brewin' returns to The Iron Lily Venue.
For the grilling side of the evening, award-winning barbecue competition team The Ridge Route Boys will take charge. The menu will consist of ribs, chicken and brisket along with barbecue beans, coleslaw and garlic French bread.
Cake It By Justin will provide cupcakes for attendees.
Entertainment will include the popular Kelly Twins with their dueling pianos playing from 7 to 9 p.m.
For the last seven years, the event has been hosted by JJ's Legacy, the local nonprofit started by Lori Malkin in 2009 after the death of her son, Jeffrey "JJ" Johns. The group aims to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation and offers support to donor and recipient families.
Grillin' and Brewin' directly aids the Got the Dot High School Leadership Program, which helps educate teens in Kern County high schools about the opportunity to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.
The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at The Iron Lily Venue, 424 24th St.
Tickets are $75 in advance, $85 at the door (includes barbecue meal and two drink tickets). Purchase at jjslegacy.org.
For more information, visit facebook.com/jjslegacy or @jjs_legacy on Instagram.
