JJ's Legacy's Grillin' and Brewin' fundraiser set for Thursday

IMG-3902 2022

Ridge Route Boys will prepare the barbecue for the Grillin' & Brewin' fundraiser held by JJ's Legacy on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Six23 Media

JJ's Legacy is back with its popular fundraiser on Thursday.

The seventh annual Grillin' and Brewin' returns to The Iron Lily Venue.

