The Fox Theater will screen four classic Disney films for its summer movie series, starting with “Pinocchio” on July 13.
Other films will be “Cinderella” on July 20, “Snow White” on Aug. 10 and “Peter Pan” on Aug. 17. All films are shown on Saturdays, with doors at 11 a.m. and the movie at noon.
Tickets are $5 for each screening and can be purchased online at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office at 1700 20th St., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Popcorn, soda and hot dogs will be available at the concession stand for $1 each. Costumes are encouraged.
Donate to Houchin Community Blood Bank’s Bolthouse Drive location on Tuesdays during the movie series to get four tickets to a film of the donor’s choice.
