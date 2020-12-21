Dec. 21, 2020 will be remembered as Jim Ranger Day in Bakersfield.
Mayor Karen Goh made the announcement at New Life Church on Monday morning, honoring the Bakersfield pastor with the Mayor's medal in honor for his recent performance on NBC's "The Voice."
Monday's event was put on in partnership with KGET-TV 17.
Although he ended up as first runner-up to winner Carter Rubin, the Bakersfield pastor still had an impressive run with his weekly performances on the reality competition.
On the final night, the Newport, Ark., native paid tribute to his California fan base with his duet with coach Blake Shelton in their rendition of "Streets of Bakersfield."
The 38-year-old man was the first Bakersfield musician to compete on NBC's long-running competition. He came on strong during the first part of the Dec. 14 finale with a cover of the rock classic "With a Little Help From My Friends" and debut of the original song "Easy," produced by Nashville hitmaker Ross Copperman.
After that evening's performances, Shelton praised Ranger, comparing him to country star John Berry and saying he has a big music career ahead of him.
"Every week Jim shows a different side to what he can do," Shelton said on the show. "He can pretty much do everything. He is an incredible singer. He is a great artist and he's just the kind of guy who could be on the radio after winning this show."