An exciting opportunity to test one's knowledge and become a contestant on "America's Favorite Quiz Show."
Answer: What is an audition for "Jeopardy!”?
In partnership with KBAK-TV, the popular game show announced Wednesday that it is looking for Bakersfield-area residents to compete on the show when it returns to the studio in the coming months.
Potential contestants are encouraged to take the "Jeopardy! Anytime Test," a 15-minute online test that sees who will go on to the next round of auditions. During registration, locals will select Bakersfield on the list of audition cities.
Test your skills at jeopardy.com/be-on-j/anytime-test. For more information, visit jeopardy.com.
