The local Gandhi celebration continues on Monday with the Jai Jagat Show, featuring 17 underprivileged children from the Gandhi Ashram in India.
The 90-minute dance drama musical will take place at Bakersfield College, part of the group's U.S. tour. The event is a partnership with the local Gandhi Celebration Committee, which has been hosting events to honor Gandhi this year for the 150th anniversary of the activist's birth.
BC and the Medicine Shoppe are also partners in the event.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., in the indoor theater at BC. Tickets will be available at the door for $15.
In a press release for the event, Dr. Naina Patel, a member of the local committee said, "The children from underprivileged communities come to Bakersfield to share an inspiring story, which highlights the message about how our planet rediscovered the most important thing humanity has ever known ... love."
The tour is organized by Manav Sadhna, a nonprofit based in the Gandhi Ashram serving underprivileged children and women. The organization has been involved in humanitarian projects for the last 25 years.
