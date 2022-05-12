It's tiki time at Fox Theater

As we all prepare for the heat to set in this month, wouldn't it be nice to plan a tropical getaway? The Fox Theater will figuratively transport you to Hawaii for its Enchanted Tiki-Ko Takeover on Monday.
Its screening of the 1961 Elvis Presley classic "Blue Hawaii" gets some island flair courtesy of the downtown bar who will have bartenders mixing up the eponymous drink, which was invented in 1957 by legendary Hawaiian bartender Harry Yee.
The ocean-hued libation is made with blue curaçao, rum, vodka, pineapple and lime juice (and will also be available as a mocktail).
Tiki-Ko will also offer a new riff on the classic mai tai. Made especially for the takeover, the Fox Theater mai tai features Plantation Stiggins' Pineapple and O.F.T.D. rums along with orange curaçao, orgeat, simple syrup and lime juice.
Guests are encouraged to don their best tiki attire or they can purchase the shirt designed for the event by Chris Borbo. T-shirts ($20) are available in advance via the website (thebakersfieldfox.com) with pickup at the box office or at the event.
This is the final Cults & Classics screening of the season. The film is about Chad Gaines (Presley) who, after arriving back in Hawaii from the Army, defies his parents' wishes for him to join the family business and instead goes to work as a tour guide at his girlfriend's agency.
It also stars Angela Lansbury as his mother (even though she was barely 10 years older than him) and Joan Blackman as his girlfriend, Maile.
This is an all-ages event but guests must be 21 or older to order cocktails.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the film starting at 7 p.m. after the hula performance at the theater, 2001 H St. Tickets are $5, available at thebakersfieldfox.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at 1700 20th St.