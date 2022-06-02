It's the 'Right' time for residents to compete

Bakersfield, come on down! After a Bakersfield College professor won big on "The Price is Right" in March, two more residents will be vying for face time with host Drew Carey this month.
Despite only being 18, Jacquelin Bugarin already had the show on her bucket list.
"I was always interested in game shows for a long time," said Bugarin, who said she grew up watching the show with family. "It's never too early to start checking off your bucket list."
The Bakersfield College biology major said she applied for the show in January and received a follow-up interview with producers via Zoom.
"With the Zoom call, they're checking to see your energy, if you would be a good audience member."
Bugarin, who describes herself as "the life of the party," said it went well: "I'm a fun person, outgoing, not shy at all."
Accompanied by her mom and aunt, Bugarin got everyone shirts that read "Come On Down!" from Amazon.
Although she couldn't share how she fared in the episode, the former contestant said she'd gladly go back — and encourages others to apply.
"I would say that to anyone else who is a big fan of 'The Price is Right,' it really is just a great experience. Not only see it on the TV, but go do it yourself."
Hospice nurse Sheila Fryer also had a good time on the show. She brought two girlfriends along as her guests for the taping of the episode that will air June 10.
"I have to say that it was one of my most cherished memories," she wrote in an email. "The cast gets you so energized with music and dancing and everyone in the audience is cheering each other on and you just have a blast! It was so much fun and I encourage everyone to apply."
Unlike Bugarin, who only knows current host Drew Carey, Fryer has been watching since the Bob Barker days.
"I have been a fan of 'The Price is Right' since I was a little girl," Fryer wrote. "I would watch it with my mom. My favorite part is watching people win, the excitement, the bright colors, lights and the energy."
After such an amazing experience (although she too could not divulge the results), Fryer said she encourages others to apply to compete on the show.
"It's the best show on TV for fun and excitement in my opinion."
That was certainly the case for Heather Silvis, who won her showcase in the episode that aired March 25.
The Bakersfield College communication professor said she was thrilled to win her showcase, which included a five-burner gas range, Kitchenaid stand mixer and cake decorating set, a Vespa Primavera Sport 150, Vespa Primavera Sport 50 and a six-night stay in Paris with roundtrip airfare for two."
"The first showcase would have been my worst nightmare," she said of the prize package that included a bedroom set, six-person hot tub and new Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue Hatchback.
Explaining she lives a "pretty bougie life," she wasn't in need of a new vehicle, hot tub or bed.
She almost won both showcases, though, since she was only $358 off in her guess for her showcase. (If a contestant's guess is within $250 of the showcase's value, they win both prize packages.)
After going through a tough period, including a really bad divorce, Silvis said she felt she's in a "season of winning" that included her "Price is Right" win, successfully refinancing her home and connecting with people on social media.
"I don't know if people believe if you put good energy out into the universe that the universe takes care of you, but I do."