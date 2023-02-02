It's the reel deal at annual fishing derby

Although organized by firefighters, it was rain that saved the day for the annual fishing derby at The Park at River Walk.
Taking place on Saturday, the 10th annual Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby & Pancake Breakfast seemed in jeopardy before the winter storms helped fill up the park's lakes.
Established in 2011, the derby offers children a chance to catch a fish for the first time with the aid of city firefighters. Other anglers can also take part but this is a special opportunity for those new to the pastime.
Over 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout are stocked into both lakes in advance of the event, with 25 tagged fish worth up to $1,000.
There will be trophies for various age groups as well as a raffle.
The derby runs from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets are $20. Register in advance at Cope's Tackle & Rod (1654 Calloway Drive) or Bob's Bait Bucket (2131 S. Chester Ave.) or on site at the event.