For the first time in 31 years, the Assistance League of Bakersfield will not host its annual home tour. Instead it is rolling out the welcome mat at its Bargain Box Thrift Store for Chez Noel at our House this week.
Dona Chertok, who heads this year's Chez Noel committee, said that revised plans have been in the works since this summer when it seemed clear that large public gatherings, especially inside a home, were not going to be possible.
"We decided not to approach homeowners," Chertok said. "We knew we probably wouldn't be able to get them on board to participate."
That's when the team went into planning mode, determining what could still be offered for those who have made Chez Noel an annual tradition.
"Chez Noel at our House has been totally modified. We're inviting the public to the Bargain Box to shop for those wonderful Christmas treasures."
Due to social distancing requirements, the store will not be able to host the boutique vendors as in past years. But the shop is fully stocked, thanks to a year of generous donations from the community.
"We have all kinds of Christmas ornaments and lights and garland," Chertok said. "We've got artificial Christmas trees, beautiful china and housewares."
In addition to holiday items, there is also a large selection for those looking for gift ideas, including apparel, books and cards, sporting goods, and more.
"Come down to the shop and buy what you need that day."
Chertok said they will also sell homemade food items created by league members.
There are two jellies, pomegranate and pomegranate-jalapeño, based on Barbara Sandrini's recipe. Chertok said the basic jelly is a bit more popular than the one with peppers because you have to like hot, spicy jelly.
"If you're going to put it on your toast, you have to be prepared for it."
For those who do like heat, there is fresh addition in the homemade foods.
"We're offering a new one, Sweet and Heat Sauce, a pomegranate sauce with jalapeños in it. It's yummy, yummy."
The recipe is from Jeanne Young, the league's vice president of membership, who makes the sauce for family and friends each year.
Chertok said, "You can pour it over cream cheese or have it with some crackers or crudite."
Also for sale are the "infamous homemade candies": peanut brittle and English toffee.
All the food items are for sale for $7.
(There had been plans to sell Hodel's cinnamon rolls at the event, but the restaurant announced Monday that it would temporarily close to wait out the latest COVID surge.)
The Assistance League uses funds raised from Chez Noel and sales at the Bargain Box to fund philanthropic programs such as Operation School Bell, which provides new school clothes for children in need.
Like other nonprofits at this time, the league is truly relying on the generosity of the community as well as grants.
Luckily, even though the Bargain Box has cut its hours from six days a week to three, it has seen an influx of new and returning customers, Chertok said.
Even though this year's event is different, organizers would love to see familiar faces come out to shop.
"It's just around the corner," Chertok said. "We hope to see you there."