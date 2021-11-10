It's Ladies Night and the shopping's right

Since it’s never too soon to shop local, the Holiday Ladies Night Out is ready to help you check some folks off your shopping list this Friday.
The event, being held at Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store on 21st Street, will bring together more than 40 local vendors selling handmade original art or vintage and antiques goods.
Kristin Palm, Junk-Atique's sales and marketing manager, said this came about as a good way to bring more attention to the shop, which helps fund missions for Resurrection Church both globally and working with groups such as Flood Ministries, Teen Challenge and Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.
"It's a great way to support our community as well as promote our store," she said.
Having owned her own business and participated in similar events, Palm knew this could be a great way to build on the momentum of the monthly lot sales the shop holds on the second Saturday of the month.
When it came to finding participants, she said it was a happy accident that all the vendors for a ladies night out are women themselves.
"Most of the creative market is dominated by women, which is awesome."
After putting in the hours seeking out vendors, requests started to pour in and Palm had to cap the list to make it a well-spaced-out event.
"COVID is still a thing. We have a heart of service and it was really important to us that we wanted to make sure everyone felt there was room to breathe."
Rachael Keene, who designs art and other pieces under the name Eerie Peach is my art business, said she is looking forward to taking part. A regular Junk-Atique customer, she has also sold her work at private events, with fellow small business Stardust Lane and at Moderngigi Gallery, where she is a vendor at its First Friday events.
She wrote in an email, "I am thrilled to experience a larger-scale market show and to meet new people, as well as share the night with friends who are also showing their work."
Selling commissioned art since she was 13, Keene said her work varies from what she calls "storybook art to a range of surreal pieces."
Even if you don't see something you like at her booth, she said she's open to ideas: "Let's have a conversation! I love creating commission art work and projects."
This event is a first for Jennifer Williams Cordova. One half of Willis and Williams Design, she has also sold her art online and at galleries but never at a pop-up event.
For this night out, she will be unveiling her latest creative project: painted and embellished hats that she describes as "one of a kind wearable art."
"The hats I make are definitely statement pieces and I can never recreate the same thing twice," she wrote in an email. "That’s what’s so cool about handmade items. It’s truly a one of a kind gift!"
The latest project started when a friend asked her to paint a hat for her. She wrote, "I have painted a lot of things, but had never painted a hat!"
She posted photos of her first batch of hats on Instagram, selling the ones she made available. Based on the attention, Palm reached out to see if she would be interested in this holiday event.
"Kristin was so positive and encouraging. I have never sold my work at an event like this, but I wanted to give the face-to-face sales platform a try.
"I’m so glad I did because everyone I have met through this event has been so positive and kind. I can honestly say, you could not spend your money with a nicer group of people. Come do all your holiday shopping here!"
One of her creative collaborators, Teresa Adamo, will also be at the event selling the "Indy, Oh Indy" books that the duo created, Adamo as author, Williams Cordova as illustrator.
Additional vendors include Tule Adventure Co. (stickers and other small goods), Quartz Trading Co. (CBD products), Bottles Up (home decor), Lueck’s Candle Co., Quiet Book Queen (activities for children), Jocelyn Shares (sewn, block print and laser-cut creations), Little Dun Pots (handcrafted gifts), Daily Logbooks, Birch & Leaf Designs (hand-dyed clothing and housewares).
Jewelry designers Melanin & Moonlight, Bird of Clay, Rose and Shine, Heart Beadz 4 Fun and Where the Vibes Are as well as bakers Custom by Stephanie and Baked by B are also taking part.
Vendors specializing in vintage, thrift and repurposed goods include Powell Curated Goods, Grace & Soul Threads, Velvet Vintage, The Honey Wild Home, Blue Sun Vintage, The Retro Queen, Some Buck Vintage, Rxslynn & Co., Olive Thrifts, Wicked Wearables, Revolving Threads, Shop My Style and Beauty & the Bargains.
Junk-Atique will also be open, decked out with Christmas items and other upscale thrift goods.
Baked by B will be joined by other food vendors will include Umaga Cafe, offering Filipino coffee and other unique beverages; LUVSPUN artisan cotton candy; Brenda's Sweet Treats; and Teen Challenge, which will offer pulled pork sandwiches, kettle corn and more
Music will be provided by the Charlie Zanne Band and Nate and Rachel Parrish.
Williams Cordova said she thinks the event will be as exciting for vendors as it is for attendees.
"It might sound cheesy, but when you support small businesses, you support big dreams! Your purchase will truly make someone’s day."
If all goes as planned, Palm is hopeful this ladies night out could become an annual event.
"I would love for this to be a thing that the people of Bakersfield could come to expect. Just like we have Village Flea twice a year (at the Kern County Museum), I would love Holiday Ladies Night Out at Junk-Atique as something that people could look forward to as part of their holiday traditions."