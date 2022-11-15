It's Hello Kitty time again with return of cafe truck

Sanrio fans, it's time to return to Valley Plaza Mall.
Although we lost the brand store years ago, the mobile Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to town on Saturday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sanrio fans, it's time to return to Valley Plaza Mall.
Although we lost the brand store years ago, the mobile Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to town on Saturday.
This is the truck's fourth visit to the mall with previous stops in December 2018, November 2019 and last November.
Celebrate all things Hello Kitty with exclusive treats and collectibles including a glass mug with sprinkles handle, coin bank, lunchbox, T-shirt, rainbow-handled canvas tote, rainbow thermoses in two sizes (18 and 32 ounces), madeleine and hand-decorated cookie sets and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.
Note that the truck only takes credit or debit cards. No cash is accepted.
The all-pink cafe on wheels will park at the mall, 2701 Ming Ave., between Target and Forever 21 in front of the food court entrance, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
After Bakersfield, the truck's West Coast tour will take it to Long Beach on Dec. 3.
The popular mobile Hello Kitty cafe experience began with the original Hello Kitty Truck in 2014 and now there is one each for the East and West coasts. There have been a number of pop-up events since 2016, including a stop at San Diego Comic-Con and malls across California.
There is a Hello Kitty Grand Cafe at the Irvine Spectrum Center, which serves afternoon tea and cocktails for fans of legal drinking age, as well as two Hello Kitty Cafes in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-trucks.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 293,173
Deaths: 2,566
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 288,159
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.04
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 11/10/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.