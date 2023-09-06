Second to the Kern County Fair, Village Fest is where you’re likely to see the most people you know who like to have a good time. Dubbed the "party of the year," this annual event has the bona fides to back it up: 15 bands on five stages over 16 acres with 30-plus restaurant/food vendors, 60 breweries and 25 wineries.

"People who come to Village Fest know that from the moment they enter they'll have a quality experience," said Miranda Whitworth, a board member for Village Fest.

