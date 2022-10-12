It's game on for new Dave & Buster's opening Monday

Patience has paid off for Bakersfield this year. After much discussion on social media (and actual construction), we welcomed our first Cracker Barrel and, come Monday, our own Dave & Buster's.
This may have felt like a long time coming for a city that often feels like it just misses out on some of the entertainment and restaurant chains popping up elsewhere.
But this Dave & Buster's, a 30,000-plus-square-foot sports bar, arcade and restaurant complex, is ready to play.
"This town is dying for a Dave & Buster's and we're dying to deliver it," said Brad French, the store's general manager, a week before opening.
"This is going to be the place for fun in Bakersfield. We're all about customer service. We'll do anything."
That starts with a well-trained staff. Based on the turnout — 7,000 applicants — the location hired 200 people, above the initial estimate of 150 jobs.
"We had so many great applicants with a desire for guest service," French said. "We just couldn't pass on them."
That staff, which has trained this week learning the menu and the games, will be ready next week, split between the sports bar area that seats 360 and the arcade area of more than 115 games.
Although families are welcome and games can be enjoyed by players of all ages, Dave & Buster's skews more toward adults than similar local venues.
"It's an adult place," French said. "It's a bar."
There is a policy in place that no one under 18 is allowed without a chaperone age 25 or older.
French, who previously managed a location near a mall in Indianapolis, said he is used to teens trying to sneak in alone or parents who try to take off and leave the kids behind to play.
"We have a security company and it (the policy) will be strictly enforced."
In line with that adult atmosphere, the chain's target demographic is referred to as "fun-loving creators," guests in their mid-20s or mid-30s who enjoy socializing with their peers.
"These are people who like to get together and have fun with friends," French said.
He points out that many of the 100-plus games are multiplayer, including physical options like Connect 4 Hoops, which has players shooting basketballs to connect their color, and Hungry Hungry Hippos, in which players sit on hippo seats to "chomp" marbles into their stash.
Others, like Halo Fireteam Raven, allow for cooperative gameplay (in that case, taking on the alien Covenant alliance) while also racking up individual scores.
Dave & Buster's also boasts some titles exclusive to the chain including Wicked Tuna, Dodgeball and PAC-MAN Battle Royale Chompionship.
Regardless of the game, all play is tracked with a player's power card, which can be purchased at one of the charging station kiosks or from staff. Cards start at $10 plus a $3 activation fee. If you hang onto your card, even once your play chips have depleted, you can refill it without an activation fee. (All new cards will include the fee.)
Players can maximize their play chips on Wednesdays when games are half-price all day.
Some games award tickets (also stored digitally on the card) that can be redeemed in the Winners Circle, a prize room with small wins like a mini Frisbee (50 tickets) and candy (250) to larger prizes like a surprise football jersey (40,000) or an Icee slushie machine (18,000). Other electronics and other higher-end prizes will also be added later.
Those who would rather watch a game than play it can head to the bar area that, in addition to its more than 30 standard TVs, has a 40-foot-wide “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens offering stadiumlike viewing.
French said the display can be split into different configurations to highlight one main event, like a UFC fight, or a few events still with large displays.
With multiple happy hour options (see infobox) and a variety of popular cocktails such as the Dangerous Waters Island Punch, Backwoods Berry Lemonade and Caribbean Luxe Long Island Tea, French said he expects this to be a popular gathering spot.
Although the burgers and appetizers are hot sellers, the menu also includes higher-end fare like a 25-day-aged, 14-ounce rib-eye, fire-grilled Atlantic salmon with Cajun butter and manchego chicken with mushrooms and a Hennessy Madeira demi sauce.
French said he expects to be very busy as Bakersfield comes to check out all the bells and whistles, with the biggest crowds likely on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
If you're there just to play games, you can walk right into the arcade area without waiting. Diners will head to the hostess station to put in their name for a table.
"For the first few weeks, we'll be at a wait (for table seating)," French said. "We're a destination location. People are coming here to celebrate things."