It's game on for new Dave & Buster's opening Monday

Patience has paid off for Bakersfield this year. After much discussion on social media (and actual construction), we welcomed our first Cracker Barrel and, come Monday, our own Dave & Buster's.

This may have felt like a long time coming for a city that often feels like it just misses out on some of the entertainment and restaurant chains popping up elsewhere.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

