It's Disney plus at Mouse-Con Bakersfield

Enjoy a day of all things Disney at Mouse-Con Bakersfield. Saturday's event at the Kern County Fairgrounds is from the organizers of Bakersfield Comic-Con and Bak-Anime.
This convention, in its third year, has roots in the former event.
"It’s basically like Comic Con but for Disney," said founder Steve Wyatt. "Vendors are selling everything Disney."
Since 2014, Wyatt has put on a similar Mouse-Con in Concord in the Bay Area, with the first Bakersfield one held in 2020.
One way this show will shine a little brighter is through its guest list, which is packed with actors, performers and creators who have all contributed to the Disney empire.
Guests include:
Barry Bostwick who, along with key roles in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and TV sitcom "Spin City," has starred in Disney productions "101 Dalmations Part 2" and "Teen Beach Movie."
Known by many for his role as J. Peterman on "Seinfeld," John O'Hurley has voiced characters for several Disney projects including as the Phantom Blot in "Mickey Mouse Works "and "House of Mouse," as well as "Pepper Ann," "The Legend of Tarzan," "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command," "Phineas and Ferb" and many more.
Margaret Kerry worked with Disney animator Marc Davis, serving as the live-action reference for the animation of Tinker Bell for the 1953 film "Peter Pan."
Michael McGreevey, who appeared in numerous episodes of "Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color" throughout the 1960s and early 1970s and in Disney's Dexter Riley film series — "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes" (1969), "Now You See Him, Now You Don't" (1972), and "The Strongest Man in the World" (1975) — which costarred Kurt Russell. McGreevey also appeared in the Disney films "Snowball Express" and "The Shaggy D.A."
David Moscow is known for playing the younger version of Tom Hanks' character in "Big" as well as costarring with Christian Bale in the musical "Newsies."
David Frankham provided the voice of Sgt. Tibbs the cat in Walt Disney's 1961 film "101 Dalmatians." Serving in the British Armed Forces, he later came to Hollywood appearing on TV as well as in films such as "Return of the Fly," "Ten Who Dared," "Master of the World" and "The Great Santini."
TaMara Carlson-Woodard and Dawn Dininger, who are both part of the Grogu (aka baby Yoda) puppeteering team.
Carlson-Woodard has worked on "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," contributing to the creation and performances of Frog Lady, the Gamorrean Guards, and countless background creatures and droids. She also performed as the blue keyboard-playing Ortolan Max Rebo.
Dininger is known for playing the prisoner Rodian in "The Book of Boba Fett" and the mom Rodian and the oboe-playing Bith. She has puppeteered various characters in "The Mandalorian" series.
Mimi Gibson voiced the role of Lucky in "101 Dalmatians" and played Cary Grant's daughter in the 1958 film "Houseboat."
Visit mouse-con.com/bakohome.shtml for a full list of guests.
Mouse-Con will also feature more than two dozen vendors with memorabilia, artwork, accessories and other wares. Participants include Morehouse Collectibles, My D-Pins, Sey Studios, Creative D2r, Frank Thurston, Marcmouse, Favorcraft Collectibles, Where In The Park, Wrachford Creations and many more.
A Papa John's franchisee will serve as the food vendor, offering hot dogs and hamburgers as well as pizza.
The trading of Disney pins, a popular pastime among fans, will be conducted on site.
"There will be a little area for pin trading," Wyatt said. "No selling, just pin trading. We encourage that kind of stuff. We want people to have fun."
Panels and talks
Another big draw of the event is the series of panels, which run throughout the day.
Adventurous Ideas with Jerry Cornell and C. Andrew Nelson (11 a.m.): The founders of the production company that creates "mind-blowing full cast audio dramas" to preview upcoming releases including "Heroes of Extinction," "Dark Park," "Extinguished Worlds," "Caladon" and more. They will be joined on stage by cast and crew members Courtney Shaffer, Jason Braden and Veronica Dempsey.
To Be A Mouseketeer (noon): Members from "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" from the late 1980s and 1990s including Marc Warden, Deedee Magno Hall, Chase Hampton, Jennifer McGill, David Kater and Mylin Brooks-Stoddard will share the fun adventures of working as a Mouseketeer.
53 Years of Happy Haunts: The Impact of the Haunted Mansion (1 p.m.): Jeff Baham, the founder of DoomBuggies.com and the Mousetalgia Podcast, will discuss the making of and lasting impact of Walt Disney's Haunted Mansion. There will also be a Q&A about the Haunted Mansion's history.
A Spotlight On Barry Bostwick (2 p.m.): The star of stage and screen will discuss his work with Disney as well as in iconic roles such as Brad Majors in "Rocky Horror Picture Show. A Q&A will be held afterward.
Being Tinkerbell with Margaret Kerry (3 p.m.): The Disney legend will discuss her career, including working with animator Marc Davis as a live-action reference for the petulant fairy in "Peter Pan" as well as her film and TV career.
Mouse-Con Costume Contest (4 p.m.): The contest has categories and prizes for adults and children (15 and younger), and everyone must sign up in advance at the registration table. Costumes can be homemade or store-bought, with extra points awarded for creativity.
Wyatt said the event continues to grow even after having to skip a year due to the pandemic. He doesn't plan to expand it for at least another two years.
"You want to wait until you're bursting at the edges before you think of expanding," he said.