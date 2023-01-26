 Skip to main content
It's Disney plus at Mouse-Con Bakersfield

Enjoy a day of all things Disney at Mouse-Con Bakersfield. Saturday's event at the Kern County Fairgrounds is from the organizers of Bakersfield Comic-Con and Bak-Anime.

This convention, in its third year, has roots in the former event.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

