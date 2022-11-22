It's bigger, better for this year's Bakersfield Christmas Parade

The upcoming Bakersfield Christmas Parade is shaping up to be far bigger than last year's.
The Dec. 1 event's theme sets the tone with "A Hometown Christmas for over 40 Years," offering the 32 float entries a concept they can interpret through their entries.
One of the most heard comments last year was the small number of participating local school bands. This year, the school music programs are up and running and the bands are back.
There are 15 participating schools, everything from elementary through high school, and the Bakersfield College drum line, which will escort Santa down the route at the parade's end.
Parade watchers can expect the unexpected with including an entry featuring talented canines, floats that will interpret Christmas in the Pacific Islands, an '80s-style Christmas and a live wedding during the event.
For those watching from home, the parade will be broadcast live on 23ABC, Facebook, turnto23.com, Roku, Amazon Fire, also on Android TV, Apple TV and YouTube TV without interruption.
Station News Director Veronica Placencia said, "We wanted to make sure the parade could be watched live or recorded to enjoy over and over."
A re-broadcast will air on 23ABC on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
The Bakersfield Christmas Parade is Thursday, Dec.1, from 6 to 8 p.m. It starts at 22nd and L streets, turns at 21st and L and heads west to 21st and G streets.
There it will turn a block south to 20th and G and proceed east on 20th Street to the disbanding location near 20th and O streets.
Last year more than 6,000 people lined the streets of Bakersfield for this annual event, a number that will undoubtedly double this year.
Retired from broadcasting, Sylvia Cariker is a longtime volunteer for the Christmas Parade and serves as this year's coordinator.