It's a reunion feel for this year's Black American History Parade

If it were up to organizer Gloria Patterson, this year's Black American History Parade would feel like a family reunion.
The annual event, which was presented in a virtual format last year, returns to downtown Bakersfield on Saturday. Being able to gather again is what inspired this year's theme: "Family Reunion — Saving Our Village Matters."
"We've been out and away (due to the pandemic), not able to socialize and connect as families as we normally do," Patterson said. "There has been so much happening, that we've lost loved ones.
"It's time to reenergize, reconnect."
And it's not only Patterson and the rest of the parade committee — without whom Patterson said the event wouldn't come together — who are looking forward to gathering this weekend. The organizer had been receiving calls at all hours from vendors and parade participants.
"I'm excited. People are excited. The weather is going to be wonderful. The Lord has washed all the yuck out of the sky and the air will be nice and clear."
Patterson encourages people to bring a lawn chair and set up along the parade route to watch the festivities.
Those participating in the parade include dance groups DAT Krew Academy and Dynasty Dancers and high school marching bands from Centennial, West and South.
Dr. Brenda Lewis, who retired last fall as associate superintendent of instruction after 33 years with the Kern High School District, will serve as this year's parade grand marshal. Lewis serves on the board of directors for the Mendiburu Magic Foundation and No Sister Left Behind. She is also a member of Greater Harvest Christian Center Church and serves as the president of the Deaconess Board.
Along the parade itself, the event will include the Heritage Awards Festival with awards including the mayor's trophy selected by Mayor Karen Goh, whom Patterson said is a longtime supporter of the parade and the community.
"Karen Goh documents history. I don't know how she does it, is able to be everywhere. She's holding truth to her responsibility as a mayor. She's amazing."
The event will also feature a number of community resources including GirlTrek, which encourages Black women and girls to walk as a way to healthy living, and No Sister Left Behind, which is offering supportive services for those who want to finish (or begin) their higher education journey. A Realtor will also have information about how you can make homeownership a reality.
Kern Family Health Care will be on hand with information about vaccines and COVID testing.
Among the food vendors is Chef Damian of Savor the Flavor who will be serving all types of soul food, desserts and Caribbean fare.
"Basically he's bringing his kitchen to Bakersfield," Patterson said of the L.A.-based private caterer. "He hasn't been here and I want to expose him to Kern County. He hadn't even heard of the parade."
For this day out, Patterson wants attendees to feel like they're a tight-knit community.
"There are certain things that come together at a family reunion: You take pictures, meet babies, break bread and have food. You take that group picture to see who's there and who's missing.
"Our history continues and then you start planning for the next family reunion."
Although Patterson is "not the dancing type," she encourages people to get up and dance on Saturday, enjoying the Cupid Shuffle and other dances.
"We get energy from the young people. I'm excited to see the energy they have because it's hope.
"The world is a different place now. Your spirit matters. There's a portion of your spirit that will continue."