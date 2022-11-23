It's a dazzling drive-thru for CALM's HolidayLights

More than 3 million lights, a mile of path and unquantifiable amounts of fun are expected when the gates open for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM.
CALM staff and the Lightasmic! team, led by Josh Barnett, have been busy the past couple of months preparing the annual holiday event as well as introducing the Autumn Nights walk-thru light experience at the zoo.
"Both of these were being built at the same time," said CALM director Meg Maitland. "We had parking at the soccer park (for Autumn Nights) because we were building in our lot. Our team had three weeks to put lights from Autumn Nights into HolidayLights.
"The Lightasmic! crew is just phenomenal. They're so creative and turn things over quickly. If you look at CALM, we’re still putting away Autumn Nights things."
Maitland said the October walk-thru garnered a lot of positive feedback from the community.
"People loved that they were able to have another fall activity. We plan on bringing it back every year. CALM is really focusing on bringing family-friendly activities to Kern County, where kids can be kids and families can have fun together. We want to create a space for that, where kids can find the magic in the world again."
That magic will be on full display starting Saturday with millions of lights spread over a mile of path, with multiple themed lands including Congo Safari, CALM Cove and a Bakersfield area with the famous sign and guitars from locally honed talent.
Maitland said one of her favorite features is the 300-foot-long light tunnel which puts on a rotating display that makes viewers feel like they're traveling in time or space.
"This light tunnel, it feels like a time warp."
Coincidentally, it also leads into the prehistoric area with an erupting volcano and dinosaurs.
Along with the show, CALM is offering car-ride activities for all ages courtesy of the Quiet Book Queen, aka Kailan Carr, who specializes in providing screen-free activities for children.
"She's one of our community partners and she came through the light show last year," Maitland said. "She put these activities together for us."
If you scan the QR code on CALM's home page (calmzoo.org), you can access the packet of activities that can be viewed on your phone or printed out at home in advance.
Activities include waiting games, which can help on a busy night when the wait time for the event can be an hour or more, holiday radio bingo, HolidayLights scavenger hunt, scattergories, puzzles and more.
Maitland said the activities will allow families to spend time talking while on the drive, reminiscent of when people would pile into their cars and drive around neighborhoods looking at holiday light displays.
"That's a tradition that’s going away, spending quality time with family and friends in your car, getting a chance to listen to each other."
HolidayLights will run through Dec. 31, only closed Christmas Day.
On Jan, 1, the event is open for cyclists for a ride-thru experience as a thank you for the event taking over part of the bike path during its run. Cost is $10 per bicycle.
Last year's event saw more than 25,000 vehicles. Maitland said 800 vehicles a night is the "sweet spot" before lines get too long. Weekday visits are encouraged as Fridays and Saturdays draw the biggest crowds.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.