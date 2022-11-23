 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's a dazzling drive-thru for CALM's HolidayLights

More than 3 million lights, a mile of path and unquantifiable amounts of fun are expected when the gates open for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM.

CALM staff and the Lightasmic! team, led by Josh Barnett, have been busy the past couple of months preparing the annual holiday event as well as introducing the Autumn Nights walk-thru light experience at the zoo.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget