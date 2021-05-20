It's a big weekend for CALM with Birthday Bash, Summer Shindig

CALM is ready to party this weekend with a Birthday Bash and its inaugural Summer Shindig.
The fun starts Friday with the first night of the shindig, a 21-and-over fundraiser with live entertainment, beer and wine and food vendors.
The Summer Shindig will be held on Friday and Saturday and May 28 and 29, offering attendees four chances to enjoy CALM in the cooler afternoon and evening.
Guests can view the zoo residents from 4 to 7 p.m., after which they are guided back to the main area that will be safely lit for the evening.
Beers, hard seltzers and more being provided by Advanced Beverage Co., and wine will be served as well.
Food vendors will vary on different nights but this weekend's lineup includes Homies Tacos and Carnie's Kettle Corn Co., selling corndogs, chicken and french fries, shaved ice and more. Los Tlaxcaltecas food truck will sell tacos and tortas on Saturday.
Next weekend Homies Tacos and Carnie's Kettle Corn Co. will be back along with Elements Food Truck, selling Philly cheesesteaks and barbecue tri-tip and chicken, and a variety menu from Curbside Kitchen. Baby Cakes Donuts will also be frying up fresh treats on one of the nights.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs to get comfortable and enjoy the live performances.
Entertainment will be provided by The Empty Space and The Rivals, a local quartet consisting of singer Kelly Pray, Clint Phillips on bass, drummer Travis McNinch and guitarist Jordan Lewis.
The band will perform before and after the theater performers, who will be on from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The set will consist of select numbers from "The Full Monty," "Big Fish" and "The Light in the Piazza," which are part of the theater's upcoming season, along with other musical theater numbers and some specially themed "animal" songs, according to Kristina Saldaña, who is coordinating the singers.
Performers will be Alex Mitts and Austin Yatco, who will also play, respectively, guitar and electric violin, as well as Shawn Rader, Ellie Sivesind, Tessa Ogles, Nancee Steiger and Mychael Phillips. Jordan Fulmer and Missy Lonsinger will serve as emcees.
The Empty Space will also have a booth with more information about its upcoming season, a prize wheel and discounted theater merchandise.
Tickets are $50 and are available at calmzoo.org.
Birthday Bash
Saturday is an even bigger day for the living museum, which will celebrate its 38th Birthday Bash.
Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this event is open to all ages and will have plenty of activities to entertain children.
The Central California Children's Railroad will offer rides from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Wristbands are only $2 per person with unlimited rides.
Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team will be on hand for a demonstration, which has been a crowd favorite in past years, at noon in the Aera Commons, near the children's playground.
For many, the highlight of the event is the bestowing of presents to the zoo's animals. Boxes filled with treats or "cakes" made out of fruit or other approved snack foods (like trout for the bears) are given to the residents at different times for guests to watch them enjoy.
The schedule runs: 10 a.m. for the bears (bear exhibit), 11 a.m. for the bighorn sheep (bighorn sheep overlook), 1 p.m. for deer (deer yard) and 2 p.m. for the mountain lion and bobcats (Cats of California exhibit).
Attendees will be able to enjoy a picnic as well, purchasing food from vendors at the event.
Admission is $10, $7 for seniors (60 years and older) and $6 for children ages 3 to 12. CALM members and U.S. military members and veterans (both with military ID) receive free admission.
CALM is at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. For more information on either event, visit calmzoo.org or CALM's Facebook page (facebook.com/calmzoo)