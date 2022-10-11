It will be all smiles for free movie screening

Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday.
Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.
Open to the public, Saturday's patient appreciation event will include a free screening of the 2020 Pixar film "Luca," along with snow cones and snacks. The evening will also include the debut of Gianquinto's first practice video showcasing the game-changing technologies he uses.
Attendees will also have a chance to win Stride prescription braces.
Saturday's event runs from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Westdale Park, 15200 Westdale Drive.