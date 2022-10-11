 Skip to main content
It will be all smiles for free movie screening

Luca

OrthoArts is celebrating 10 years in business with a free public screening of the Pixar film "Luca" on Saturday at Westdale Park.

 Courtesy of Pixar

Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday.

Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.

