It will be 'A Hometown Christmas' in Bakersfield for this year's parade

This year's Bakersfield Christmas Parade will both herald the holiday season and celebrate its longevity. Now in its 40th consecutive year, the parade will pay tribute to its legacy with its "A Hometown Christmas" theme.
"We're hoping that our entries, especially our floats, will take that theme and show us what a hometown Christmas looks like," said Greg Cronk, president of the Christmas Parade committee.
"The deadline is Oct. 28. We're only accepting just over 100 entries, inclusive of all categories, so we're hoping everyone gets organized and gets their entry in right away."
The parade will be broadcast live from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 on 23ABC as well as its social media platforms.
The station is asking for submissions of past parade photographs to use during the upcoming parade broadcast. Photographs may be emailed to rafael.calderon@kero.com.
Parade coordinator Sylvia Cariker said sponsors are being sought for this year's event.
"We've put together new sponsor packages with some exciting benefits," she said.
Information on how to enter a float or to become a sponsor is available at bcparade.com.
— Bakersfield Christmas Parade news release