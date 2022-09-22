 Skip to main content
It will be 'A Hometown Christmas' in Bakersfield for this year's parade

Parade 2022

Stockdale High's band was one of the many that participated in last year's Bakersfield Christmas Parade. This year's event, set for Dec. 1, is taking submissions for float entries. The deadline to enter is Oct. 28.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian, File

This year's Bakersfield Christmas Parade will both herald the holiday season and celebrate its longevity. Now in its 40th consecutive year, the parade will pay tribute to its legacy with its "A Hometown Christmas" theme.

"We're hoping that our entries, especially our floats, will take that theme and show us what a hometown Christmas looks like," said Greg Cronk, president of the Christmas Parade committee.

