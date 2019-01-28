The romance of Valentine's Day can easily be killed by showing up to a restaurant, dressed to impress your sweetheart, only to find the place fully booked.
So consider this an early reminder to make reservations sooner rather than later to avoid the wait and keep the focus on your time with your significant other.
Whether the two of you want a traditional fine dining experience or something a little different, there are lots of options for Feb. 14 and the days leading up to it.
The single among us won't have to spend the night home alone, though. This year, there are a few mixers for those celebrating solo. Maybe you'll find someone special to spend future Valentine's Days with or maybe, after seeing some more of the fish in the sea, you'll decide being alone isn't so bad after all! Either way, you can spend the day with other people who know the single struggle.
Romantic meals for two
The Mark Restaurant
What: Regular dinner menu available as well as three meal-for-two specials (a steak special for $109, a steak and shrimp special for $139 and a steak and lobster special for $159). Reservations strongly recommended.
When: 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: 1623 19th St.
Admission: Menu prices vary
Information: 322-7665 or atthemark.com
The Padre Hotel
What: A candlelit dinner with five courses highlighting romantic meals from around the world, plus live music and a free gift. Reservations required. Room packages available all month, with rose petal turndown service, chocolate-covered strawberries and sparkling wine.
When: 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: 1702 18th St.
Admission: $75 a person, add a wine pairing for $40 a person
Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com
The Links at Riverlakes Ranch
What: Dinner for two with choice of New York steak with shrimp scampi, seafood pasta or chicken florentine (vegetarian option available by request), champagne toast or bottle of wine, plus live music by Mauro Vizcarra. Reservations required.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: 5201 Riverlakes Drive
Admission: $95 per couple
Information: 587-3801 or riverlakesgc.com
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield
What: Dinner, dessert and bottle of house wine, champagne or sparkling cider, plus live music from Mason Edwards
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: 5060 California Ave. 12th floor
Admission: $149 per couple for PCB members and guests and reciprocal members and guests, $169 per couple for non-members
Information: thepetroleumclub.com/valentines-dinner or 324-6561
The Belle Rae
What: Five-course meal by NV Catering, desserts from Franco Baked, music by Jon Ranger and dancing
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where:2104 18th St.
Admission: $85 per person before Feb. 7, $100 after
Information: 978-7218
Agave Grill & Cantina
What: An early Valentine's Day dinner with music by Mariachi Oro y Plata. Reservations recommended.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: 250 Oak St.
Admission: Menu prices vary
Information: 322-4283
KC Steakhouse
What: A pre-Valentine's Day whiskey and wine pairing, with seven courses and pairings, plus live music and dancing. Prepaid reservations only.
When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: 2515 F St.
Admission: $250 per couple
Information: 322-9910
Serenity's Sweetheart Banquet
What: Dinner, dessert, dancing, photo booth and raffles, all benefiting Serenity's Legacy, a nonprofit that helps local families dealing with pediatric cancer or the sudden loss of a child.
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: The Westchester, 2801 F St.
Admission: $50 per couple
Information: eventbrite.com or serenityslegacy.com
Something different
Jay White, a tribute to Neil Diamond
What: A concert by Jay White, a tribute to Neil Diamond
When: Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St.
Admission: $35 in advance or $40 at the door
Information: 864-1701 or bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com
"Two to Tango" with Kern Dance Alliance
What: Three-course meal with wine before a tango lesson and live music. No dance experience or partner required.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: The Mark Restaurant, 1623 19th St.
Admission: $110 per couple or $60 per single, $100 or $50 for KDA members;
Information: kerndance.org/tango or 491-5376
Wine Me Up!
What: A cupcake and wine pairing, with sweets from Cornerstone Bakery. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: 3900 Coffee Road #2
Admission: $25
Information: eventbrite.com or 588-8556
Valentine's Games
What: Inaugural Valentine's Games, featuring games like "The Newlywed Game" and "Love Connection," plus dinner and prizes. Proceeds go to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Jerry's Pizza, 1817 Chester Ave.
Admission: $20
Information: 633-1000 or jerryspizza.com
We Own the Laughs
What: A special Valentine's Day comedy show hosted by Danny and Kait Hill, with comedy by Leonard Madrid, Jerry Tinoco, Lito Iglesias, Tyson Paul, Esther Ku and Trevor Wallace. VIP dinner packages available.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: The Beacon Studios, 8801 Crippen St.
Admission: $10, $25 single VIP package, $40 couples VIP package
Information: facebook.com/weownthelaughs or bakocomedyontherocks@gmail.com
Valentine's Super Love Jam
What: Music by The Intruders, Rose Royce, Peaches & Herb, GQ, The Moments, Dorothy Moore, Eddie Holman and The Lovelites
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Rabobank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Admission: $30.50 to $69.50
Information: rabobankarena.com or 852-7300
"Be the Difference" date night
What: An orientation for CASA of Kern County where people interested in helping CASA can hear from couples who volunteer for the organization together, with appetizers and door prizes
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: CASA offices, 1717 Columbus St.
Admission: Free
Information: 631-2272 or kerncasa.org
Valentine Bunco
What: Bunco, pulled pork dinner and drinks to benefit the Society for Disabled Children
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: The Society for Disabled Children, 1819 Brundage Lane
Admission: $35 per person
Information: 322-5595 or societyfdc.com
For the singles
The Mark Restaurant
What: Singles only mix-and-mingle, with appetizers, cash bar with specialty drinks and DJ. Cover charge includes first drink.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: 1623 19th St.
Admission: $20
Information: 322-7665 or atthemark.com
The Bull Shed
What: Singles party with speed-dating, games, prizes and appetizers. Couples can enjoy a tri-tip dinner and gourmet gift. Bottomless champagne for all.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: 2400 Camino del Rio Court
Admission: $25 per person until Feb. 7, $35 after
Information: eventbrite.com or 634-0720
1933
What: Singles mixer and speed dating, with games, prizes and DJ
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: 7900 Downing Ave.
Admission: $10
Information: eventbrite.com or 829-5377
