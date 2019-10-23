If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And that’s exactly the game plan for the Kern County Museum and its latest Village Flea coming Sunday. After the success of the last one in March, the museum will offer more of what visitors want for this weekend's gathering.
Building on the success of two previous events, including the first that launched in October, the museum is back with another family-friendly marketplace.
“It’s been huge,” Nicole Bolinger, the museum's marketing director, said of the community response. "In the spring we had more than we expected coming through the door. Everybody loved it. Feedback was amazing.
"Word is getting out that this is just a fun event."
Village Flea has continued to grow, with vendors doubling between the first and second event and attendance tripling, up to 1,500 attendees this spring.
Bolinger said they expect that growth to continue, with 10 new vendors bumping the total over 50.
"We want to make sure our vendors do well," she said. "The perfect scenario for the museum is when vendors do well and customers enjoy themselves."
Most of the vendors are local with wares including vintage furniture and clothing, glassware, collectibles, artwork and curiosities. The spring event marked the addition of handmade goods by local artisans, an area Bolinger said they're also aiming to expand.
Among those participating are Disco Trash Vintage, Chris Vanderlei, In Your Wildest Dreams, Throwback Junction, Mimi & Jade, Cactusamongus, Tin Shed Metalwerks, Izzy & Jo's and Everything Pallets. You can even take home treats for your canine pals with Penny Pet Products.
Attendees can find their own snacks sold by Three Bullies Ice Cream and Carnie Kettle Corn, which serves more than sweet treats. There will also be beer for sale.
"It was popular," Bolinger said of the beer added in the spring. "I think we sold out."
Music will play throughout the day between the Huckleberry Band and a DJ.
Bolinger said she's looking forward to seeing the turnout for Sunday's event.
"This has become one of our favorite events. It's fun, laid back. Everybody comes together, sells their items. It's just a fun day."
