"Indy, Oh Indy: Pismo or Bust!"

Launch event

What: A reading and signing in celebration of the new book, held at the Bakersfield Museum of Art. Guests can bring towels, sheets and small blankets to donate to Kern County Animal Services. Both books will be available for $10.

With every Family Membership purchased at the BMoA, the museum will give a free copy of the first book, “Indy, Oh Indy: Wanderin’ the Streets of Bakersfield.”

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bakersfield Museum of Art, 1930 R St.

Admission: Free entry, though donation to museum is welcome

Information and presale: IndyOhIndy.com

Where else to buy

Buy both Indy books online at IndyOhIndy.com or Amazon.com, or find them at the following local retailers: Beladagio, Bobbi's Hallmark, Cafe Smitten, Covenant Coffee, Dot x Ott, Kern County Animal Services, Kern County Museum, Bakersfield SPCA, Sweet Surrender, Village Pet Market, Bakersfield Museum of Art and Peter Pan Boutique.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kern County Animal Services, the Bakersfield SPCA and other rescue groups.