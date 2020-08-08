As a young child in the 1950s, I remember spending summers at my grandparents’ house in Detroit. Their fancy black-and-white mahogany-encased television set was the centerpiece of their living room.
Marie and Charlie would plop their granddaughter on the floor in front of the screen, while they reclined in overstuffed chairs, to enjoy “The Lawrence Welk Show” — a light and bubbly collection of “Champagne music” broadcast from Los Angeles.
My grandparents were enthralled by the “an’ a one, an’ a two” accordion musician striking up his band and dishing up their oldies, but goodies. Their granddaughter, on the other hand, was bored out of her mind.
As I passed through my teenage years — and truthfully up until just recently — I considered the accordion to be an unfortunate instrument inflicted on some nerdy kid so he or she could entertain aging relatives at family gatherings. The accordion was a thing of the past. Boomers focused on the present.
But then I discovered Richard Noel, a retired Cal State Bakersfield psychology professor, who has taken the instrument into the 21st century. Noel’s accordion and the tunes he plays definitely are not relegated to my grandparents’ music.
Noel performs professionally on a Roland digital accordion. He also sells Roland digital sound sets to musicians around the world.
“This involves creating and organizing the sounds for different styles of music in a way that accordionists are able to spend their time playing, rather than pushing lots of buttons or programming,” he explained.
“The Roland digital accordion opened up new horizons for the accordion as it allows me to play just about any type of music,” Noel explained. “Think of the accordion as having three main sections: the keyboard and melody section, the bass section, and the chord/rhythm section. With a digital accordion you can, for example, have the treble play accordion or sax; the bass can be a string bass, or electric bass; the chords can be guitar, piano, or whatever.
“The accordion then becomes like a combo, especially when percussion is added to the bass and chord sections. Everything is self-contained. In contrast, a traditional piano accordion is limited strictly to accordion sounds.”
It was those “strictly accordion sounds” that Noel began playing as a 7-year-old growing up in Portland, Ore. All three boys in his family played an instrument and Noel can’t remember anyone asking him if he wanted to play the accordion. But it turned out that Noel had a gift for the instrument.
“I took lessons, first in Albany, Ore., then in Portland, in a studio of some really gifted accordionists. At age 18, I traveled to New York City for a national contest, and was fortunate to win a title for a solo composed by a well-known accordionist,” he recalled, adding that he “dabbled in other instruments, but could not play them well enough to be satisfied.”
Noel went on to study at the University of Portland, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and played on the tennis team. He then earned a master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Colorado.
A job teaching psychology at Cal State Bakersfield and an opportunity to coach the school’s tennis team brought him in 1971 to the city he continues to call home after his 2004 retirement.
“During my teaching years, I seldom told anyone I played the accordion, because of the negative reactions,” Noel said, adding that on the side, he played in combos for dances. “The accordion generally was associated with ‘older’ music — especially with 'The Lawrence Welk Show' — and polka music. That was pretty much all that most people thought the accordion could do.”
But with technological advances, the instrument and Noel’s talent has greatly expanded his audience.
“I play for events all over Bakersfield and out of town, as well,” he said, explaining some events are Italian-themed, such as parties at Luigi’s, and others are charity events. He offers up Basque music at Wool Ggrowers and German music for Oktoberfest. His music varies from Latin to jazz to pop to rock. He even joined a country group for a performance at the Kern County Fair. With that group, he played bass, banjo, piano, violin and accordion.
“Locally I could work nearly every day, but choose to limit my gigs to only a few a month,” he said. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic struck and, like all the rest of us, Noel found his life somewhat brought to a standstill.
‘MUSICAL MEDICINE’
While he continues to post his performances to Facebook and his Richard Noel YouTube channel, he also staged a front porch concert for his 22nd Street Westchester neighbors on June 28. You can catch excerpts from his concert, which also featured his grandson on the drums, on his Facebook page, Facebook.com/richard.noel.accordion.
He was inspired to stage the neighborhood concert by stories from around the world about musicians dispensing “medicine for the soul.”
These included the now-viral story about Alberto Gestoso, a 37-year-old computer scientist in Barcelona, Spain, who moved his keyboard onto his apartment’s balcony to serenade his neighbors with an instrumental version of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” during a lockdown. Soon he was joined by a stranger playing the saxophone on a nearby balcony.
“The only thing I wanted to do was play music for my street,” Gestoso told Billboard magazine. “My main objective was to help people disconnect because all that was talked about in the news was coronavirus.”
With concerns about safety, Noel encouraged his neighbors attending his recent outdoor concert in Bakersfield to keep in family groups, socially distance from each other and to wear masks. He hopes to offer future “safe” concerts in his front yard.
“The response was incredible,” Noel said, explaining that the concert provided people with much-needed entertainment and the ability to visit safely with neighbors.
“Music is scientifically proven to have a special effect on the brain, the body and even the emotional aspects of the human being,” Tampa-based psychologist Cristina Barcelo told Billboard. “If you’re feeling anxious, take at least five minutes of your day to sit down, take a couple of deep breaths and engage in relaxing music. It’s going to help you relax and increase the oxygen level of your body, which is also what creates the calming effect in the body, mind and spirit.”
Noel is only too happy to help his neighbors feel less anxious in these anxious times. And he celebrates the comeback of the accordion as a way of dispensing his “musical medicine.”
“The stigma of those who grew up thinking the accordion was purely a Lawrence Welk polka instrument is no longer a major factor,” Noel said. “I have found that the younger generation is surprised and fascinated by the accordion.
“To the extent that there is a comeback, it seems to be associated with the importance of the accordion in ethnic music and the fact that there are electronic digital accordions that can be used to play a much greater variety of music.”
Indeed, accordions are enjoying a resurgence in popularity. Bakersfield's Guitar Center reported selling at least two accordions a month, with the most popular being the Horner Panther, a diatonic accordion popular with Latino groups.
There are several different kinds of accordions, each developed over the years for specific musical genres. Accordions are “free reed” instruments. The opening and closing of the accordion’s bellows, or “squeeze box,” causes the air to flow over reeds, which make the sound. Accordions may have buttons and keyboards. These direct the flow of air to some reeds and not to others. In that way, they are played.
There are different configurations of the buttons that play varied musical genres, such as Tejano, Cajun, Quebecois, zydeco and Irish folk music. The buttons generally play the diatonic scale. A piano accordion is a fully chromatic instrument with a varying number of piano keys.
The fundamental difference between the diatonic accordion and the piano/chromatic accordion is in the reeds that are bisonoric, meaning that if you pull the bellows, the notes are different than when you push.
The diatonic accordion that is experiencing the resurgence in popularity, particularly in ethnic music, looks somewhat like a “squeeze box,” with buttons, while the chromatic accordion, upon which Noel has based his digital popularity, features piano keys.
Richard Noel posts information about his work and selective performances on his website noelaccordion.com and on Richard Noel YouTube.
