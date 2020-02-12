Travel back in time this weekend with Whiskey Flay Days.
The festival returns for its 63rd year for a weekend full of vendors, carnival rides, rodeo, music and more.
"It's been going on forever," said Orion Sanders said, a board member for the event. "It gives a look at life at the 1860s."
Whiskey Flat Days is all about giving guests the chance to see what life was like in the 19th century. There will be a blacksmith, a calvary section and a saloon keeper, Sanders said.
"There's a little bit of something for everyone," Sanders said.
Along with a standard rodeo featuring cattle and sheep, the event will feature for the second year barrel racing with motorcycles and ATVs for a show on Friday at 4 p.m. The parade through Kernville starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Over 100 vendors will be present at the event offering a variety of goods and foods for visitors.
A new addition to Whiskey Flat Days will be street musicians playing throughout the town, Sanders said.
The annual event is held every Presidents Day weekend in an effort to bring visitors to Kernville when there is a lull in events for the season.
"The small town doesn't have visitors during winter and spring," Sanders said. "People have already worked out what they're doing during summertime. We went with a time that people would be free to visit."
