Orchestras the world over are devoting the 2019-2020 season to celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven, and while the Bakersfield Symphony will mark the great composer’s birthday, the BSO will spend more time on less-traveled roads.
The BSO’s 86th season will begin with, naturally, a Beethoven tribute: the “Egmont” Overture; the Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”); and, of course, the Symphony No. 5 in c minor. The only way the orchestra could outdo this program would be to perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in d minor.
But after Saturday night’s season opener, the BSO’s concert programs take many different, and surprising, directions. The BSO has generally performed a traditional, even conservative, repertoire, while also including some 20th century masterworks and even commissioning some original works. Since Stilian Kirov assumed the orchestra’s musical leadership in the 2015-2016 season, the repertoire has broadened to include a number of works by Eastern European composers, along with contemporary pieces. But Kirov noted that this season goes a bit further.
“I really look at this season’s programming as embracing different styles, different types of music and bringing them to our concert hall,” Kirov wrote in an email.
Kirov stated that the “classics” still figure prominently in the orchestra’s programming, and always would.
“This year, we add a little bit more of artistic diversity, visual elements like in our ‘Planets’ concert, and include some works which can appeal to wider audiences,” Kirov wrote.
Some of that broader appeal can be seen in the second concert of the season. “Spirit of America: a Patriotic Salute,” comes just in time for Veterans Day. In addition to some traditional repertoire, the November concert includes three pieces by film composer John Williams, including music from the film, “The Patriot,” plus a “soulful” update of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”
In February, more traditional programming combines the ever-popular “Concierto de Aranjuez” for Guitar and Orchestra by Joaquin Rodrigo, featuring guitarist Jason Vieaux. The second half of the concert is dedicated to the Symphony No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
More Spanish-influenced music is featured in March, this time from Latin America. The highlight is Alfredo Rolando Ortiz’s “South American Suite for Harp and Orchestra” performed by the composer.
The Bakersfield Master Chorale joins the orchestra in April to sing traditional American songs arranged by Aaron Copland. This Americana program also includes George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” and excerpts from Copland’s “Rodeo.” Already an appealing concert, what will make this a real crowd-pleaser is a celebration of the Bakersfield Sound with performances of the music of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.
The season will end in May with a trip to outer space. Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” accompanied by Adrian Wyard’s visual accompaniment is the centerpiece of the concert, which also includes Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra” (used as the theme music for the film “2001: A Space Odyssey), and, of course, John Williams’ music from “Star Wars.”
Saturday’s season opener features pianist Ian Parker, who will perform Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto. Parker, a native of Canada, is an award-winning graduate of The Juilliard School, with an extensive and growing concert and recording career.
