Prepare your passports for another globe-trotting adventure by way of downtown Bakersfield for Saturday's Sister City Gardens Festival. In its second year, the family-friendly event returns to Sister City Gardens, the public space adjacent to Mill Creek that honors Bakersfield's sister cities.
Inspired by Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales, the celebration combines the efforts of the city of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Sister City Project Corp. for a day of culture shared through music, dance, food and art.
Bakersfield will pay tribute its newest sister — Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France, which was confirmed this summer — along with five others: Amritsar, India; Bucheon, South Korea; Cixi, China; Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico; and Wakayama, Japan, which started the project back in 1961. (Minsk, Belarus, was named a sister city but the relationship is inactive.)
John Hefner, president of Bakersfield Sister City Project Corp., remembers his first fateful trip to Japan in 1965.
"Wakayama is dearest to my heart. In 1965, we had a program under Mayor Karlen. I was the first student to represent Bakersfield in Wakayama. An 18-year-old kid, never been out of the country and I spent several weeks in the summer with my papasan, his kids and his wife."
Since that first visit, Hefner has been to the other sister cities, some numerous times, and helped plan trips for students from Bakersfield and those visiting our city.
He said those exchanges are vital to help broaden visitors' horizons.
"A book tells you something but when you go there and see more, you truly understand what their culture is like."
Since most local students will not be able to be a part of these trips, the festival gives them a taste of what each city offers. Passports with information on the program as well as each of the cities are available for guests young and old.
"Last year we intended them to be specifically for children," Gonzales said of the passports. "But every attendee got a passport. They're nice little mementos."
Stations for each city offer information as well as hands-on activities that guests can complete to receive a stamp in their passport.
Since feedback was extremely positive from last year's event, organizers only needed to fine-tune the offerings.
"We’re trying to build off of what we did last year," Gonzales said. "This year, we will have mariachis, which will be new. They'll be representing Queretaro, Mexico. It's a nice addition."
Those students are with Mariachi Los Potrillos, part of the Mariachi Sun Foundation program.
Both Gonzales and Hefner said performances by local groups are the highlight of the festival. Chinese lion dancers will kick off the day, performing the symbolic dance to bring good luck, aided by gifts of money, for those so inclined. Also set to perform are Ballet Folklorico Ihtotiani de Shafter, the Chinese School Children's Choir, Punjabi dancers, Korean Nanta drummers, Grace Studios Chinese dancers and Bon Odori (Japanese festival) dancers. There will also be tae kwon do and Japanese kendo demonstrations.
"It's incredible to see so many various groups come together and perform throughout the day," Gonzales said.
Making only their second visit to Bakersfield is a troupe of dancing robots from Bucheon. (Their first stop was the Bakersfield Korean festival in 2015.) When not performing abroad, the robots make their home at the Bucheon Robo Park Museum, the largest robot museum in Korea.
Hefner is a big fan of the robots, pointing out attendees have two chances to see them (10:30 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.)
"Those robots are absolutely awesome," he said. "They do 'Gangnam Style.' It's a really entertaining thing."
The festival will also include a number of food vendors selling international fare. Participants include India Bistro, El Churro Loco, Good Shepherd Korean Evangelical Church, S&B First Cook Asian and Carnie Kettle Corn.
Along with a fun day, attendees can also learn more about the project, which aims to promote business and cultural ties between Bakersfield and each sister city.
Gonzales said, "Many people learned about the sister city project for the first time by attending the event (last year), a nice additional outcome of hosting this event.
"I’m really excited about spreading the word about the good work they’re doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.