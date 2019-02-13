Skilled comedians can make you feel like you're one of the family or a good friend. Gina Brillon, who's performing on Gabriel Iglesias' Beyond The Fluffy World Tour, aims to make her audience feel like they're talking to one of their girlfriends.
For Brillon, 38, mining that material is a way to connect to a wider audience.
"I do a lot about relationships," she said. "I talk about family stuff, things I feel are general enough that can connect us all."
Hailing from Bronx, N.Y., the comic avoids "topics that are so New York-centric" opting for more common ground for larger shows like Friday's at Rabobank Arena when's she'll open for Iglesias.
"Everybody has been through some sort of relationship. I definitely love talking about family because everybody has their goofy family members."
A standup comic since the age of 17, when she and her twin sister participated in a local stand-up comedy contest, Brillon put in the time working the New York comedy scene.
She's appeared on “Live at Gotham” on Comedy Central, “Chelsea Lately,” “Gotham Comedy Live,” “The View,” the CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait” and "The Conners" on ABC.
In 2012, Brillon became the first and only female and Latina to win NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity Showcase. Two years later she appeared in Gabriel Iglesias' “The Fluffy Movie” and her stand-up comedy special “Pacifically Speaking,” produced by Iglesias.
Performing on his current tour, Brillon said no matter where she's gone, she's had a warm reception.
"Gabriel has so many fans everywhere. Besides the fact he's just an amazing human being, he’s always good to everybody.
"His fans are amazing. They've always shown me lots of love."
That's likely to be the case this Friday at the almost completely sold-out show (limited tickets still available). After filming his first comedy special here in 2007, Iglesias has continued to draw Bakersfield crowds for his return visits.
Brillon has never been to Bakersfield but, like with other new locales she's visiting on the road, she's eager to learn more.
"One of the things I'm definitely looking forward to is experiencing people who live in that area. I ask questions when I go to new places."
Along with continuing on the tour, the comedian is looking forward to launching her podcast, Mess in Progress.
Going back to that friendly rapport she builds with fans, the podcast will feature "Dear Gina" problems to address.
"Like Dear Abby, they'll say here is a problem going on in my life. The tone of my comedy comes across like you're one of my girlfriends."
Brillon said she's corresponded with fans, who would admire her work then the "next thing they're asking me for life advice."
She warns that she won't hold back — for her podcast or her comedy.
"I'm also incredibly opinionated and super-nosy. If you want to tell me something, I will definitely share my opinion and offer unsolicited advice, whatever hot mess it is."
For more on Brillon, visit ginabrilloncomedy.com or follow her on Twitter at @GinaBrillon and Instagram at @gbrillon.
