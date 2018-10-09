Partying downtown is nothing new for young professionals in Bakersfield but once a year, they have a chance to really get down in the streets with the Downtown Street Party. Taking place Friday, the gathering will offer live entertainment, food trucks, beers, games and a chance to socialize in the heart of downtown Bakersfield.
Guests enter through The Park at The Mark and head back into Wall Street Alley, which is closed off between H and Eye streets for the event.
Music will be provided by local artists Timothy Davis, Gage, Konsept, Keyne D’Var and DJ Noe G. There will also be a dance performance showcasing D.A.T. Krew (Dance.Art.Talent) arranged by Kern Dance Alliance.
Kern Creatives will exhibit work from local artists on two columns for guests to consider. Other diversions include yard games like cornhole, ladder ball and giant versions of Jenga and Connect 4.
Food will be available for purchase from Curbside Kitchen, Vatos Tacos, Brazil Hotdogs and Three Bullies Ice Cream. Beer and alcohol tickets ($5 and $7, respectively) will be sold for people to enjoy adult beverages including Fireball and Crown Royal as well as tequila, vodka and the requisite mixers.
This is the fourth year for the event put on by the Bakersfield Young Professionals (BYP) Council, a program of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce. Throughout the year, BYP hosts gatherings to aid professional development, encourage networking and provide philanthropic opportunities.
Tickets are available in advance for $15 at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.
