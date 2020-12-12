Hanukkah, the eight-day holiday of light and joy, began this year on Thursday night. This beloved festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, of purity over the adulteration of spirituality over materialism.
In the second century B.C., the Holy Land was ruled by the Seleucids (Syrian-Greeks), who sought to forcefully Hellenize the people of Israel. Against all odds, a small band of faithful Jews drove the Greeks from the land, reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, and rededicated it to the service of God.
A single cruse of pure olive oil, enough to kindle the Temple's menorah for one day, burned for eight days until new oil could be prepared. We commemorate these miracles by kindling our own menorahs for eight nights, infusing our homes with the warmth of Judaism and our hearts with the emotion of joy.
As we prepare to celebrate this beautiful holiday infuse yourself with the symbol of Hanukkah. The symbol of Hanukkah will forever be the flame. one that refuses to remain static but expands and grows from one night to the next.
As you prepare to light your next candle, think about how you can infuse your environment with additional light and warmth, two of the flame's most notable features.
A famous aphorism says that "perfection is the enemy of good." The steady increase in light over the course of Hanukkah reminds us that complacency is the greatest foe of good. While we seek not perfection, we do seek a continuous surge from good to better, and then better yet.
May you all experience a holiday of warmth, joy and good health.
Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger is the director of Chabad Jewish Community Center.