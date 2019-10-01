If you’re in the mood for live swing music, Ovation Theatre has the perfect way to satisfy that craving.
Saturday’s “In The Mood” is a one-night-only show featuring swing music of the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s performed by the 20-piece Shafter Big Band. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is set to feature guests like Jeff Ingle, Joey Boone, Dominic Demay, Jeff Ardray, Jessica Ardray, James Dandy, Tony Rinaldi, Raven Luis Simon, James Russel and Omar Murillo, among others. It will also include a sneak peek at the theater’s upcoming “Million Dollar Christmas” show.
Tickets are $25, plus a two-item minimum. Buy them by phone at 489-4601, online at theovationtheatre.com/in-the-mood or at the box office to avoid fees. Ovation Theatre is at 1622 19th St.
