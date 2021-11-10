In plane sight: Wings 'N' Wheels returns Saturday to Minter Field Air Museum

There's no reason our celebration of veterans has to end on Veterans Day. The tribute continues Saturday with the annual Wings ‘N’ Wheels event at Minter Field Air Museum in Shafter.
After offering a virtual event, the show is back in person, bringing guests a closeup view of planes, vehicles and even tractors along with music from the 1940s and '50s to bring you back in time.
"We have tons of different cars from all years, different military vehicles and static planes," said Heather Gray Gonzales, chair for California Pinups and Patriots, which puts on the event with the museum.
One plane set for display is an Antonov AN2, the biggest single engine biplane in the world, which was provided courtesy of The Golden Age Flight Museum of Bakersfield.
Gonzales said her stepson is a big fan of tractors and she expects other children will be drawn to the work vehicles.
Star Car Central is also set to bring some well-known models seen in films and TV shows such as a DeLorean from the "Back to the Future" movies and the Ectomobile from "Ghostbusters."
There will also be a kids corner with coloring activities hosted by the Kiwanis and George the Giant, who will perform some of his sideshow feats of wonder.
The Shafter Big Band will play classic hits from decades past to entertain the crowd.
Food vendors include Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler, Big Al’s BBQ, Tacos Medina, a teppanyaki truck, Ben and Jerry's, Carnie's Kettle Corn,Tony’s Snowtime (snow cones) and Brewed Awakening, which serves coffee.
Those who want to exhibit their car can still sign up ($40 per car), with vehicles heading out onto the airfield starting at 6 a.m. the morning of the event.
She said they hope to have about 200 cars on display along with the other vehicles and planes.
Proceeds from the event help fund the air museum, which preserves the history of Minter Field, which operated as an air base in the early 1940s, seeing more than 11,000 Army Air Corps cadets trained there during the course of World War II.
Gonzales said although she'll be out on site much of the weekend overseeing everything, she's still enthusiastic about the festivities.
"It’s a happy event all day long. Going for a good cause, it’s out in the open, you see such a wide variety of vehicles. Every time you turn around there is something new and exciting to look at.”