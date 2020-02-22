Bakersfield’s Larry Zanoff says he spends his days trying to “catch lightning in a bottle.” His job is to create make-believe that we will believe.
Independent Studio Services’ assistant armory manager, Zanoff is a master armorer who brings old, new and imaginary weapons to movie and television screens, while keeping actors and film crews safe. On the side, he is the co-star of the cable television show “Hollywood Weapons: Fact or Fiction?”
“ISS is the largest independent prop house in the world. The lion’s share of television shows and movies you see at any given time are supported by ISS props and personnel,” explained Zanoff, who works from the company’s 17-acre Southern California facility, north of Hollywood. “ISS is a full-service prop house that provides all forms of props to the entertainment industry. Some of those props are blank-firing firearms.
“As in any industry, the level of skill of its participants varies. It is the job of the motion picture armorer to train and oversee the actors to ensure realistic performance, as well as the safe handling of firearms,” said Zanoff, 55, during a recent interview.
Zanoff brings nearly lifelong experience handling firearms, as well as military service and college degrees to a job that takes him around the world and rubbing shoulders with some of America’s most famous actors and directors.
“Every movie is a unique project unto itself,” he said, adding that “clearly some stand out more than others. Working with directors like Michael Mann on the film ‘Collateral,” with Quentin Tarantino on ‘Django Unchained,” or with prop master Keith Walters on a film like ‘Lincoln,’ are memorable.”
Zanoff’s career as an armorer actually goes back to when he was 6 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, the then-4-year-old Zanoff moved to Israel with his family, when his engineer father accepted a job with the Israeli Department of Defense. Zanoff lived in Israel for 18 years, until his father accepted a Silicon Valley job that brought the family back to the United States. An avid shooter, Zanoff’s father taught his children how to handle guns. By the time Zanoff was 6 years old, he was cleaning guns and honing skills that accounted for his assignment to an intelligence unit when his dual citizenship obligated him to serve in the Israeli military.
Returning to the U.S. after military service, Zanoff studied law enforcement and administration of justice at Cabrillo College, near Santa Cruz. He followed that with a gunsmithing course at Lassen College. That brought Zanoff to Bakersfield, where he joined the staff of Calico Light Weapons Systems, a Kern County firearms manufacturing company that eventually moved to Nevada as California legislators increased restrictions on gun sales. It was later, while he was working as a gunsmith at Floyd’s General Store in Bakersfield, that he was lured into his Hollywood career.
“Having a background in the military, law enforcement, as well as the firearms manufacturing industry made the film industry offer feel like a good fit,” Zanoff recalled. “In the ISS weapons department, we help production people select the historically correct props. We help train actors in the use of those props, provide on-set technical advising and safety oversight.”
But the real challenge comes in making moviegoers and television viewers believe.
“When you are making a movie, you are working in the world of make-believe. You are creating an illusion,” he said. “While it may be a fictional world, you want people to buy into it.
“For example, you need to have the right cellphone, the right wristwatch for the time and place the scene is recreating,” he said. “If you do it correctly, people will not notice. Give the guy the wrong watch and it will bust the bubble.”
After moving to Bakersfield nearly three decades ago with his wife, Karen, and their two now-adult children, Zanoff was joined by his elderly parents. Those deep roots explain why he has chosen to divide his time — weekends calling Bakersfield home and weekdays living near the ISS Southern California headquarters. Often, he travels around the U.S. and the world as part of a larger film crew.
“The viewing public has no clue as to the effort that goes into making a movie,” said Zanoff, noting the extensive travel, and the months of production and postproduction work. “Read the credits at the end of the movie and you will see the names of some of the same people over and over again. The reason they run the credit rolls is that it is important to know the names of these people and recognize the man-hours, efforts and skills.”
Another “behind the scenes” person Zanoff recognizes is his wife, who he says keeps the home lights burning when he is consumed with shooting a film. “She’s an angel. There is no way I could do this without her.”
And if his crazy film schedule is not enough, in 2016, Zanoff was recruited to co-star in “Hollywood Weapons: Fact or Fiction?” — original programming for the Outdoor Channel. The show can be seen on Amazon Prime, as well as on MyOutdoorTV.com. Nine episodes are being released in the show’s Season 4.
Zanoff plays the expert straight man to balance co-star Terry Schappert, the more daredevil, but highly skilled U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and martial artist. Schappert previously hosted the show “Warriors” on the History channel.
Most shows begin with Schappert interrupting the hardworking, studious Zanoff in his armory. Schappert always has some “great idea” for testing out a famous or classic movie scene, such as the shooting of the shark in the movie “Jaws.” Schappert wants to know if the scene in real life could have happened. Off to a remote range with live ammunition — rather than the blanks used in movies — the pair goes to answer Schappert’s question. And just as he does day-to-day on movie sets, it’s also Zanoff’s job to keep Schappert safe and sound.
Zanoff admits he does the show because it’s just plain fun. But an additional attraction is that it is educational.
“I agreed because it would educate and put a spotlight on all the preparation and research that was needed to make a movie or television show,” said Zanoff, noting that many make-believe stunts seem to defy the laws of physics. “One of the greatest experiences is learning about parents, who are watching the show with their families. It is something they can do together. Have you ever wondered, ‘How did they do that?’ It takes a lot longer than that two-hour movie.
“It’s nice to be involved in the industry. It’s a joy to entertain people all over the world, It’s a very satisfying collaboration. You are dealing with professional stars, who operate at a very high level. It takes an entire crew.”
