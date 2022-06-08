Idol about at Central California Tiki Marketplace

Want to build a tropical hideaway of your very own?
Tiki-Ko has partnered with the group Central California Tiki for a marketplace event on Saturday featuring about 20 vendors that will help you outfit your home tiki bar and yourself to match.
Wayne Stonecipher, one of the founders of Central California Tiki, said it grew out of a desire for tiki fans in the region to gather, share resources and, of course, enjoy tiki culture.
"One of the things that drew me into the tiki community is its positivity," he said. "And escapism, that's what tiki is all about. These days you need all the positivity you can get."
The group has about 600 members who engage via Facebook and now in-person meetups. Many are from Central California or have ties to the area.
With most of California's tiki bars in Los Angeles or in the Bay Area, tiki lovers located somewhere in the middle have to get creative, Stonecipher said. Some Central California Tiki events have been to visit members' home bars, which can range from a simple bar space to a full room like the one by Mark and Kelly Skipper, aka Skipper's World Headquarters, one of Saturday's vendors.
"You think you're walking into a restaurant," Stonecipher said of the Skippers' spacious home lounge, which they call The Overlook.
Whether or not they have the means for an elaborate home setup, tiki fans can still replicate some of the look and fun atmosphere of their favorite watering holes with decor, art and memorabilia offered by vendors.
"We're helping you build it at your home," the Fresno-based tiki aficionado said of the marketplace.
Both Stonecipher and Tiki-Ko co-owner Roy Scarazzo said they are modeling this Bakersfield marketplace around similar events like the Original Tiki Market Place, held at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge, and TikiLand Trading Co. in Santa Ana.
"That's where (my wife) Sonya and I went when we were getting Tiki-Ko ready to open," Scarazzo said of the long-running Garden Grove event. "There were a lot of people there who helped us."
"I can't go to these (events) anymore," said the bar owner, who stays busy operating the original bar as well as its basement sister spot, The Sinking Ship. "So we said, 'Let's bring it here'."
Saturday's event will take place in the parking lot across from Tiki-Ko on K Street. The vendors, selling art, vintage and tiki apparel, home decor, and handmade designs, will set up along with food vendors Countryside Market, which will have its award-winning chile verde mac and cheese, and Jerry's Pizza, which Stonecipher said would have Hawaiian specialty pizza and possibly a Spam mac and cheese.
Vendors include Rarabird, aka artist Laura Harper, with fine art and crafted hair flowers; Kevin Lively, aka Skipper Kevin, a former Disney Imagineer and Jungle Cruise skipper selling "tropical art and curiosities"; custom lamp-maker Tiki Vato; Brian "B-Rex" Rechenmacher, known for his art, barware, apparel and accessories; Shawna Marie Tice, aka The Pleated Peacock, an artist, "tiki haberdasher" and floral designer (who decorated Disneyland's Enchanted Tiki Room); fine artist Stephen DelTour Jr. (creatived2r); and Mischief Motu, creator of custom "Exotic Drift Good" wood carvings.
Along with food, bottled water will be available at the event as well as cocktails at The Sinking Ship, which will open early at noon. Scarazzo said they will have a couple of specialty drinks available for $10 (or $8 with a coupon given out by vendors with purchase).
Jill Martini and the Shrunken Heads will perform and DJ Chuck 1 will provide music throughout the day.
Along with shopping opportunities, the event will give group members a chance to gather and socialize, Stonecipher said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing people who haven't come out to any other events and for them to join the community," Stonecipher said.
"That's what we're building: a tiki community for Central California."