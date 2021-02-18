Those looking to get out of the house without actually going anywhere can take advantage of an upcoming tour of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.
Saturday's Zoom tour on “Ranching, Wildlife, Native Plants and Off-Highway Vehicles” will be led by Lori Wear, social/digital media manager and state park interpreter II for the Great Basin District.
This is the latest virtual tour offered thanks to the Kern County Historical Society. Others held over the past few months have taken viewers to Tule Elk State Natural Reserve, Fort Tejon State Historic Park, Red Rock Canyon State Park and, most recently, Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park.
Located 45 minutes from Bakersfield and just under 3 miles south of Gorman, Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area became an off-highway vehicle state park in 1980. The region, spanning from Lebec to the Smokey Bear Road exit along the Interstate 5 corridor, is home to dramatic landscapes and a variety of wildlife and native plants.
The Tataviam (Alliklik) lived in this area when Europeans first came to the region. In 1776, Father Francisco Garces, the first Spanish visitor to the area, passed through while headed to the San Joaquin Valley.
Nonindigenous people began to settle in Hungry Valley, including James Gorman, one of the first settlers to file for land in the area, in the 1870s. In the early 1900s, cattlemen Oscar Ralphs and William J. Schmidt began to call their ranch land — previously known as Los Alamos — Hungry Valley.
The presentation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday on Zoom. Viewers must register at ports-ca.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckfumurDojGtyn2oTVUzFxGobn2LOkZr7X.