The Hub of Bakersfield, a nonprofit organization on a mission to improve Bakersfield, isn't letting social distancing get in the way of supporting the arts.
“The mission of The Hub of Bakersfield is to support our local emerging creative class.” says Board Chairman Andrae Gonzales. “We know COVID-19 and social distancing orders have had a catastrophic impact on our artists; many who are self-employed and rely on the entertainment industry, private lessons and events to make a living. With those options gone, there is an immediate need for cash.”
The "Cash for the Arts" program will provide 10 local artists with $500 grants for projects that will benefit Bakersfield residents coping with social distancing. To qualify, creatives must create an experience that is social distance compliant, online, downloadable and shareable but outside of that the sky is the limit for what can be created, Gonzales said.
“We know there are two immediate needs in Bakersfield. Artists, among many others, are in need of cash and locals are in need of something to keep themselves occupied. The Hub has the money to make this grant program possible, why not use it to make an immediate difference?”
Applications for "Cash for the Arts" can be found at thehubofbakersfield.org. Applications close April 25 and the grant payments will be released through the month of May, culminating in final releases during Memorial Weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.