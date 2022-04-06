How the West was fun: Kern County Museum hosts A Day in the Wild West

The pioneers of the Old West were a hardy lot, but those just looking for a themed day adventure don't want to suffer.
So when the Kern County Museum was facing a 115-degree forecast for the day of its Wild West event last summer, it knew it would have to wait.
Now families can enjoy A Day in the Wild West this Sunday without sinking in the saddle, so to speak.
"The weather is supposed to be 73 degrees," said Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's event director.
Headlining the event is the reenactment group So. Cal. Settlers, part of the California Pioneer Heritage Foundation, which aims to shine a light on the contributions made by "the men and women who came to California prior to 1869."
Charatsaris said the group, which has performed at Knotts Berry Farm as well as festivals, is volunteering its time to bring the Old West back to life.
On tap is a big day for the old-time criminals: "There will be three gunfights and a bank robbery," Charatsaris said. "The bad guys come in on the train and there is a big fanfare at the train station."
"Every 20 minutes, there is some big action," she added.
Guests will be given an itinerary when they arrive to make sure they don't miss any important goings-on.
Performers will walk around in character interacting with attendees in between the bigger show pieces.
Along with the reenactments, children will have an opportunity to become junior deputies and earn a badge as well as pan for gold.
They will also be able to take part in old-time games like snake in the boot, which involves dropping toy snakes in a boot from a distance.
Tapping into the museum's own history, docents will be offering tours of the Howell House, built in 1891 by banker William Howell, and the Norris School building.
Guests can wander Pioneer Village as well as through the Black Gold and transportation exhibits as well as the recently opened Bakersfield Sound exhibit.
Charatsaris said they've had "as much interest by adults as we have by kids" about the event.
Those who work up a hunger can enjoy coffee from Brewed Awakening, cool treats from Kona Ice and Pura Sabrosura Aguas Frescas, and food from KV’s Southern Style BBQ, Poppi’s Pastrami and More and The Teppanyaki Guys.