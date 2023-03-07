 Skip to main content
Hot on the trail for Second Saturday treasures

You don’t need to be Irish but you’ll want some of their storied luck to get the most out of this Second Saturday in downtown Bakersfield.

Among the activities for this month's event, which is organized by The Hub of Bakersfield, is a special scavenger hunt downtown. Visitors are encouraged to check out participating businesses in search of something green and then take a photo of the item. 

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

