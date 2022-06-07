Hot day? Second Saturday won't sweat it

Downtown Bakersfield embraces inclusivity for this Second Saturday.
Along with a variety of activities and promotions, the monthly event organized by The Hub of Bakersfield will also feature a partnership with Dignity Health Bakersfield to celebrate Pride Month.
With the message of "humankindness opens doors," Dignity Health has themed artwork up at participating businesses. Visitors can take selfies in front of these displays and share the photos with the hashtag #DHopensdoors and tagging @bakersfieldsecondsaturday on Instagram for a chance to win a prize.
Businesses taking part are: The Bako Market (1001 Truxtun Ave.), Blue Oak Coffee Roasting (1717 20th St.), In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.), House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.), Martin's Meats (801 21st St.), Dagny's Coffee Co. (1600 20th St.), The Pawsitive Salon (1515 19th St.) and The Hen's Roost (G Street between 19th and 20th streets).
What follows are just some of the goings-on planned for Saturday. Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for a complete list.
There will be plenty of opportunities to hit up markets with multiple vendors downtown. In Your Wildest Dreams will have a pop-up with more than 50 vendors braving the heat (along with the 60-plus located inside the shop). Its lot also hosts the F Street farmers market, which will have fresh produce, jams, meat, baked goods, plants and more.
Other ready-to-go food (including Kona Ice shaved ice), produce and crafted items will be available at The Hen's Roost street market that will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Bako Market, which returns to Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will also have dozens of vendors with handmade items, apparel, food and more including Black Soul, which specializes in soul food, custom children bow maker Mia Bella Co. and artist Rabbitfoods.
Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110) highlights a variety of local small businesses, and Downtown Toys-N-Comics (1300 19th St.) will have a sidewalk sale with local vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Let nature shade you under the trees of the Tejon Sculpture Garden at the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.), which will host live music from Bakersfield College jazz students and faculty will perform from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit outside to enjoy the live music.
Visitors can also cool off inside the museum and view the spring exhibitions, which include "Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press," "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat" and "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA's Permanent Collection."
There will be an all-ages art project on surreal watercolors, inspired by Prapat Sirinavarat's whimsical work, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a children's book reading with Kern County Library staff from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Budding artists can also stop by the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.) where Charlotte White will conduct a free art class with the guest's choice of materials. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the art center also has "Something Old, New, Borrowed and Blue," a show by Iva Fendrick, on display.
Nature lovers can stop in at House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), which will offer a free, seasonal all-ages nature craft from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store also will have a buy-one, get-one-half-off deal on houseplants.
Wire + Pearl will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of its one-of-a-kind jewelry and curated goods to bradyunited.org to help stop gun violence.