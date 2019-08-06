Need a little help developing your green thumb? Two horticulture classes will start later this month, via the University of California Extension.
“Horticulture for Landscapes, Gardens and Orchards” will start on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and will run every Tuesday for 15 weeks. This class will cover many situations that might be encountered in home landscaping and food production, according to class materials.
The second class will focus on special topics, some of which will include hydroponics, no-till agriculture, turf weeds and diseases, horticulture in Thailand. This class will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Aug. 29 and ending Nov. 28.
Both classes will be held at the UCCE office at 1031 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Each class costs $75. For more information, go to cekern.ucanr.edu.
