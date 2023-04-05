 Skip to main content
Honor Run to aid families of sheriff's deputies

Honor Run 2023

Cheryl and Dick Taylor at the The Kern County Sheriff's Employees' Benefit Association's Honor Run in 2016. The event returns April 29 to Hart Park.

 Greg Nichols / For The Californian, File

Nine is fine for the Kern County Sheriff's Employees’ Benefit Association, which will host its annual Honor Run on April 29.

In its ninth year, the event taking place at Hart Park will include a 5K and 10K runs and a kids 1K. There are kids, open and public safety (law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, etc.) divisions for the run.

