Honor Run to aid families of sheriff's deputies

Nine is fine for the Kern County Sheriff's Employees’ Benefit Association, which will host its annual Honor Run on April 29.
In its ninth year, the event taking place at Hart Park will include a 5K and 10K runs and a kids 1K. There are kids, open and public safety (law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, etc.) divisions for the run.
Runners who want to bring their leashed dogs for the run are welcome to do so. There will be water bowls at the turnaround points for their canine companions.
Advance registration is $40, including a shirt and swag, or $10 for children ages 5 to 10. Visit active.com to register for the event.
Online registration will close at 5 p.m. April 26. Packet pickup will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Sole 2 Soul Sports, 9000 Ming Ave., Suite K (at The Marketplace).
Race day registration for 5K and 10K runs from 7 to 8 a.m., with the runs starting at 8:30 a.m. April 29 at Section 2 of Hart Park, 7000 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Kids 1K race day registration runs from 7 to 7:45 a.m., with the race at 8 a.m.
Race day registration for 5K and 10K runs is $45.
Sponsorships are also still available.
Proceeds raised will aid the Sheriff's Employees’ Benefit Association in its efforts to assist the families of fallen deputies through scholarship funds for their children left behind.
The Sheriff's Activities League (SAL) will also receive a portion of the money raised from the event to further law enforcement-supervised youth activities throughout the county.