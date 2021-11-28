Home for the Hollidays for Chez Noel tour

Living up to her name, Linette Holliday always puts together a big home display for the holiday season. But in the Holliday house that season runs nearly to Valentine's Day.
That's because the end of the year is a hectic time for the interior designer who, after knocking out her own decor before Thanksgiving, then gets to work on individual home and commercial projects into December.
Her hard work will be the community's gain this week when her home is featured in the Chez Noel holiday home tour, which is put on by the Assistance League of Bakersfield.
Since 1989, the organization has hosted the home tour, highlighting residences around town that are dressed up for the holidays.
After offering a Chez Noel at our House event at its Bargain Box Thrift Store in lieu of the home tour last year (due to the pandemic), the Assistance League is back with the event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
This will be the first time Holliday has taken part in the tour after she was convinced by her sister-in-law, who is an Assistance League member.
"I didn't feel my house was worthy," Holliday said. "She said, 'You should show it. We love coming here.'"
From the moment that guests walk into the northwest Bakersfield home, they will know it is ready for the holidays with more than 40 Nativity scenes displayed throughout the formal living room. Holliday said her extensive collection kicked off with an unexpected find.
"It began when I found one at a yard sale that I fell in love with. I kind of collect collections," she said, noting the holiday firefighter decor in the adjacent family room that's a nod to husband Tim's years with the Kern County Fire Department.
Her Nativity scenes have come from yard sales as well as travels to Mexico, Panama and Guatemala. A large clay one featuring the holy family on a pedestal surrounded by flowers was especially tricky to pack for the trip home, Holliday said.
Also close to her heart is a garland she made of her grandmother's silverware, with the pieces bundled together to resemble snowflakes. Other family touches in the dining room include her mom's stocking, which is surrounded by angels.
Holliday has a number of Christmas trees including a vintage-style white tree festooned with colorful ornaments, including one from her first Christmas with her husband with whom she will celebrate their 38th anniversary next month. (The actual celebration will come later since she's always still hard at work on Dec. 1.)
Other smaller trees have set themes: one with firefighter ornaments, another for the grandchildren with Scrabble pieces, Disney ornaments and other fun touches; and one in the kitchen with food ornaments.
New this year is Holliday's guest room, whose transformation started with new fluffy bedding. She wasn't sure what else to do with it until she found some gnomes at Hobby Lobby that she then gathered and hung up within a large frame above behind the bed.
She said, "The kids are calling them grandpa elves," a reference to Elf on the Shelf, which Holliday said is very big in her household.
Holliday is excited to welcome people into her holiday home and hopes they're inspired to create their own.
"I'd like them to see the joy of Christmas. They can do a little or a lot, and see it's a beautiful thing.
"I honestly wish everybody loved Christmas like this."
The Chez Noel tour begins with a stop at the Bargain Box Thrift Store to pick up a tour map. (Those worried about mileage will be happy to know all three homes are located in northwest Bakersfield.) Guests can enjoy coffee and snacks as well as shopping at the store, which will also host boutique vendors.
Along with the usual restrictions — no cellphones, photography or high heels, and the tour is not wheelchair accessible — this year also brings a face mask requirement both inside the Bargain Box and the homes.
Those who want to make an afternoon of the event can stop for lunch at the Guild House downtown, which will be open both days with lunch seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 325-5478 to make reservations, which are highly recommended.
Proceeds from Chez Noel benefit the Assistance League Bakersfield's Operation School Bell, a philanthropic program that provides school clothing for local children. More than 150,000 children aided by the back-to-school event since it started in 1965.