Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin set to share her story

Holocaust survivor and artist Gabriella Karin will share her story during a discussion set for Sept. 11.
The event is a project of Chabad of Bakersfield and the Central Valley Button Holocaust Memorial, which is being built at Chabad's Jewish Community Center.
At age 14, Karin went into hiding with her family during the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia, taking refuge in a small apartment across the street from the Nazi-Slovak Gestapo for nine long months.
Karin credits her family's survival to the selfless help of their savior, Karol Blanar, whom she later had recognized as a "Righteous Person Among the Nations." (That title is awarded by Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.)
After the Holocaust, Karin moved first to the newly created state of Israel, then eventually settled in Los Angeles with her husband, Ofer, and son, Rom.
Through her sculptures, she has dramatically depicted the horrors of the Holocaust while also using her art to inspire hope for a more peaceful future.
Karin has dedicated her life to Holocaust education as a docent and speaker at venues including the Holocaust Museum Los Angeles, the Museum of Tolerance as well as schools and youth camps. She wrote the memoir "Trauma, Memory, and the Art of Survival: A Holocaust Memoir," which will be sold at the event.
The discussion will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at Stockdale High School auditorium, 2800 Buena Vista Road.
Proceeds will benefit the construction of the Central Valley Button Holocaust Memorial.