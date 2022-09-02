 Skip to main content
Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin set to share her story

Hooclaust survivor and artist Gabriella Karin will share her story of survival during a discussion Sept. 11 at Stockdale High School auditorium.

Holocaust survivor and artist Gabriella Karin will share her story during a discussion set for Sept. 11.

The event is a project of Chabad of Bakersfield and the Central Valley Button Holocaust Memorial, which is being built at Chabad's Jewish Community Center.

