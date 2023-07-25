Well-known medium Tyler Henry's journey has taken him from Hanford to Hollywood. On Aug. 4, it will take him to Eagle Mountain Casino where the "Hollywood Medium" will perform at the new location.
Considered to be the most sought-after clairvoyant medium in the United States and around the world, Henry first gained wider notice with the E! Entertainment show "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry." That first television series showcased his unique gift of "communicating with the other side and his ability to bring comfort, closure, and hope to his clients and viewers."
With his new Netflix series, "Life after Death with Tyler Henry," Henry continues to communicate with the other side to bring comfort, closure and hope to his clients.
At age 10, Henry began receiving mental images with the foretelling of his grandmother's death, according to a news release. By "reading" his classmates, he honed his ability and word began to spread around his small hometown of Hanford.
Henry graduated high school early and began taking college classes to become a hospice nurse, believing his calling was to help people comfortably transition to the other side.
At the same time, he also offered private readings at a local bookstore. Eventually celebrities heard about him and began to request private readings.
Finding an "unspoken commonality between all people" based in feelings of loss and grief, he looked to expand his reach to a wider audience with a live show.
During his live shows, Henry shares how communicating with those on the other side has helped him to live a better, happier, and more fulfilled life. Along with live readings, Henry's shows include stories of his journey from Hanford to Hollywood and detailed accounts of readings that helped him grow into the young man he is today.
Henry will perform Aug. 4 at the casino's brand-new 2,000 seat state-of-the-art Event Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. at the casino, 1850 West St. in Porterville (off Highway 65, next to the Porterville Fairgrounds).
Tickets, starting at $50, are on sale now at eaglemtncasino.com/entertainment.
