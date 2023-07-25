Tyler Henry

"Hollywood Medium" and Hanford native Tyler Henry returns to the Central Valley to perform at Eagle Mountain Casino on Aug. 4.

 Courtesy of Tyler Henry

Well-known medium Tyler Henry's journey has taken him from Hanford to Hollywood. On Aug. 4, it will take him to Eagle Mountain Casino where the "Hollywood Medium" will perform at the new location.

Considered to be the most sought-after clairvoyant medium in the United States and around the world, Henry first gained wider notice with the E! Entertainment show "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry." That first television series showcased his unique gift of "communicating with the other side and his ability to bring comfort, closure, and hope to his clients and viewers."