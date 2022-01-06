'Hollywood Medium' Tyler Henry coming to Eagle Mountain on Feb. 18.

Tyler Henry, the "Hollywood Medium," is headed to Eagle Mountain Casino on Feb. 18.
The Hanford native is one of the most sought-after mediums in the United States. Along with his award-winning show "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry," Henry also is a best-selling author with his first book "Between Two Worlds — Lessons From the Other Side." His second book, "Here and Hereafter," will be released this year.
During his show "An Evening of Hope and Healing," Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side, offers live audience readings, and answers audience questions.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the casino, 681 S. Reservation Road in Porterville.
Tickets, starting at $40 for stadium seats and $60 for floor seats, are available in the Eagle Mountain Casino gift shop or online at eaglemtncasino.com. Summit Club members can receive a discount if they purchase tickets in the gift shop.
Eagle Mountain Casino, a full-service casino owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe, is located 17 miles east of Porterville, a short drive from Bakersfield or Visalia. Guests must be 18 years of age to enter.
The new casino property is scheduled to open this fall off Highway 65 next to the Porterville Fairgrounds. The new property will double in size, growing to over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1,750 slot machines, 20 table games and a state-of-the-art event center.