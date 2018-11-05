It's sweet 16 for the California Living Museum as it announces the 16th year of HolidayLights at CALM. The 3 million-plus light extravaganza kicks off Nov. 30 and runs through Jan. 5.
Along with colorful displays, the annual gathering includes free carousel and train rides and snacks for purchase. All funds raised aid the museum, which helps rehabilitate and release native animals as well as house those that cannot be released.
The attraction is open daily from Nov. 30 to Jan. 5 (closed Dec. 25) at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park). For more information go to calmzoo.org.
Admission is $12, $10 for youth and seniors, $6 for children and free for those 3 and under. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at any Kern Schools Federal Credit Union branch or at the CALM gate the day of the event.
Want to go for free? The museum is recruiting volunteers for this year's event.
Approximately 30 volunteers are needed each night, from 5 to 10 p.m. to act as hosts directing guests through the display. The minimum age requirement to volunteer is 17 years.
Businesses or organizations that sponsor a night by supplying 25 volunteers will be able to set up an information table the evening (or evenings) they volunteer.
As a way of thanking those who volunteer their time, CALM will give each volunteer a free admission pass to HolidayLights for each full night worked.
If you are interested in volunteering, call Lana Fain at 871-1822.
