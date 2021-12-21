HolidayLights at CALM again named one of top 10 US zoo light shows

We did it, Kern County! Thanks to local support, HolidayLights at CALM was again named one of the 10 best zoo light shows in the U.S.
The seasonal poll held by USA Today allows the public to vote for their favorite zoo light shows around the nation from a larger list of 20 events.
California Living Museum's annual presentation, utilizing nearly 4 million lights, landed in ninth place, joined by fellow California attraction WildLights at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, which took the 10th spot.
Others are the list, in order of ranking, are PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo in Cincinnati; Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo in Ohio; Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo.; Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo in Indianapolis; Philadelphia Zoo LumiNature in Philadelphia; U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo in St. Louis; Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, S.C.; and Dallas Zoo Lights in Dallas.
Those who want to see the award-winning drive-thru presentation, designed and installed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett's company Lightasmic!, can head to CALM, which is open daily (other than Christmas) for the event through Jan. 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Event entrance is on Lake Ming Road, off Alfred Harrell Highway (follow the posted signs).
Tickets are $30 per vehicle, with discounts available for CALM members and military. Nights often sell out, so purchasing tickets in advance is suggested by visiting calmzoo.org or in person at the CALM gift shop, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. No buses, RVs or limos are permitted.